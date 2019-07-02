Some residents are having sleepless nights and if the problem is not theirs but that of the city, a gross injustice is being done to them. The city must prove its billing is 100% accurate. Photo: Supplied

A resident of Phoenix, Milnerton, approached me in Canal Walk on Saturday to help her sort out her water bill. The cumulative amount for her to pay, as at the end of June, was a staggering R92 000. She is the sole occupant of her house.

Furthermore, she insisted that she has been water-wise for a long time.

Her request to the city to check her meter, she said, has not been addressed.

In 2017 the tariffs were as follows:

Level 4 restriction water tariffs:

Domestic: non-indigent unit 2017/18 including VAT

Step 1 (0 to 6 k) Per k R4.56

Step 2 (6 to 10.5 k) Per k R17.75

Step 3 (10.5 to 20 k) Per k R25.97

Step 4 (20 to 35 k) Per k R43.69

Step 5 (35 to 50 k) Per k R113.99

Step 6 (50 k) Per k R302.24

My view is that the City should undertake a reconciliation exercise. It should take into account the total amount of bulk water purchased by the City in each month when level 4, 5 and 6B restrictions were imposed.

It should then subtract the average non-water revenue (leakages) and free water allowance.

This will give the adjusted quantity of water for sale, perhaps 500 million litres a day.

The amount billed a month for the entire city should then be examined against the water consumed in total.

If the billing far exceeds both the projected revenue and the payment for gross bulk water purchases, a case can be made for meters being faulty and residents being billed erroneously.

The matter can then be brought to the council for resolution.

It is unfair to delay resolving this matter. Some residents are having sleepless nights and if the problem is not theirs but that of the city, a gross injustice is being done to them.

The city must prove its billing is 100% accurate.

I would like to receive your comments and suggestions.

* Farouk Cassim, Cope.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.