City of Cape Town’s load-shedding schedules are racist

I have long been a proponent of the suggestion that the governing party of the Western Cape is racist. And, many a time, that evidently rears its ugly head. But to be more specific, allow me to refer to the load-shedding schedule. We, here in area 12, which is the coloured Cape Flats, regularly, without fail, get scheduled 8pm to 10pm load shedding over weekends.

If you think I’m clutching at straws, then satisfy yourselves by visiting the load-shedding schedules of all the areas, specifically over weekends and on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and, as in the case of the past weekend, Monday as well. The City needs to clarify why it purposely subjects area 12 to this uncomfortable and unfair timeslot over weekends. I have followed the schedules and noticed that area 7, which is Sea Point, Green Point and the Waterfront area, would be scheduled a slot for only the Friday, Saturday or Sunday, but never consecutive days over weekends. Why?

I obviously need to provide proof – it’s there in the daily schedules each month. Satisfy yourselves by looking at the schedule over the past three months, from April to the present. You will find that it’s a fact. Is this race based? Why is the Cape Flats area unfairly impacted? This needs to stop and be corrected. Each area should get equal (mal) treatment. We on the Cape Flats have a life, too. We pay our way. Why the discrimination? Because it’s is exactly that – racist and prejudiced.

And it has to stop. * Ebrahim Wydeman, Parktown. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.