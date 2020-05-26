City of Cape Town's water security is not under threat

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In response to Mr Ebrahim Wydeman’s letter ( LETTER: We spent more than R30m on desalination plants, so what has happened to them? ), his concern around dam levels is understandable given what Cape Town recently experienced. However, what should be reassuring is that Cape Town is only now at the beginning of the rainy season. Even in the driest winter on record, which was the winter of 2017, dam levels increased by almost 20%, with total water consumption at the time in the same ballpark as it is currently. If we were to experience similar low rainfall this year, it would still leave us with dam levels of around 70% at the end of winter. With regard to concerns around the City’s desalination plants, two of the three desalination projects that were completed during the drought crisis are currently fully operational but are designed to produce 7million litres a day each for a period of two years, or about 2% of the City’s current water use combined. A third plant designed to produce 2million litres a day, or 0.3%, of the water requirement, has had to be shut down due to a contractual dispute, but this has not jeopardised the City's water security. Large infrastructure projects normally take many years to develop due to their scale and the rigorous procurement processes and environmental authorisations that are required. Expediting the large projects to bring more water online would have been very expensive, and it is the residents who would have carried the additional financial burden of covering those costs. As such, timelines for such projects were extended.

A full-scale desalination plant (50million litres a day) is provisionally scheduled for completion in 2026 and will cost the City in the region of R1.6billion.

In addition, groundwater abstraction is being progressively scaled-up with first water from the Table Mountain Group aquifer on track to come on line this year, and a large-scale water reuse project is planned for completion by 2025.

Currently, about 3-4% of the City’s water is coming from alternative sources, scaling up to about 10% in the next year, and eventually reaching at least 25% by 2026. For a full picture of the City’s New Water Programme including time lines and costs, see the City of Cape Town Water Strategy: Our Shared Water Future, at www.capetown.gov.za (search water strategy).

Residents should note that new supply schemes are not going to completely shield the population from water restrictions.

Unfortunately, Cape Town’s socio-economic context is such that we do not yet have the luxury of reducing reliance on rainfall beyond what is already planned in the water strategy due to the large costs involved. As such, new water sources should be seen in conjunction with good water conservation by residents as the solution to periods of water scarcity, including the one we currently find ourselves in, rather than the silver bullet.

* Xanthea Limberg, Mayco member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services and Energy.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.