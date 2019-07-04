"There are a very limited number of cases where a high bill is as a result of a faulty meter," writes Xanthea Limberg, Mayco member for water and waste services. File Picture.

The City notes the letter by Cope member Farouk Cassim, titled “ City of Cape Town must prove that its water billing is 100% accurate

”, published on July 1, 2019.

In summary, he says he was approached by a resident of Phoenix in Milnerton who suspects her high water bill is a result of a faulty meter and suggests this warrants wider investigation into the accuracy of the City’s billing.

In response, there are a very limited number of cases where a high bill is as a result of a faulty meter. In nearly all cases the media has brought to our attention where residents receive high bills, despite making efforts to save water/living alone etc, this is due to a leak on the property’s plumbing.

Accounts containing a query represent less than 1% of the total issued, so Cllr Cassim’s call for 100% accuracy is very close to the reality. We do, however, always strive for further improvement.

Residents can check for leaks by either hiring a plumber, or by following the “find and fix leaks at home” guidelines available here: www.capetown.gov.za/thinkwater.

If they do find a leak, the City has a rebate for underground leaks available, which may assist the customer. Residents can visit their nearest municipal walk-in centre for guidance on how to apply. We would encourage the resident who approached Mr Cassim to go this route. The City makes every effort to deal with cases such as these in a caring and understanding manner.

If there is no leak found, residents can request a meter test for cases of disputed consumption. There is a fee to have this test done, however, if the meter is found to be faulty the testing fee will be refunded.

Furthermore, the City would like to clarify that the revenue from water and sanitation does not just cover bulk water purchases, but the full cost of operating and maintaining the water supply system (treatment, repairs and maintenance, water demand management initiatives etc.).

* Xanthea Limberg, Mayco member for water and waste services.

