Since the dawn of democracy 26 years ago and in the run-up to every election since, we’ve witnessed a glut of political party formation by individuals or groupings for whatever reason. The reasons were ideological, philosophical, disgruntlement with the more established parties, an earnest desire to serve their immediate communities or just wanting to collect a steady pay check and the perks that accompany a holder of public office. It may seem ludicrous and farcical to see 40-plus parties on a ballot paper. However, our multiparty democratic system allows for this. This phenomenon is especially common among the “coloured” communities in the Western Cape. However, we find that millions of eligible coloured voters do not participate in the elections as they are not registered to vote. At the same time, many of those who are registered do not go and vote. The ones that are registered and do participate are preyed upon by the parties seeking a mandate to govern, or a small party or individual wanting a seat. The coloured community has never been a homogeneous voting block even though many have voted for a party other than the perceived “black” ANC.

The coloured community to date has never really found a political party formation that has shaped an ideological position that speaks to or articulates clearly this community’s hopes, dreams, needs, ambitions and aspirations. Which inevitably leads to everyone and his jacket claiming that they best represent this particular minority voting block.

In the absence of a definitive political ideology that would represent the coloured vote, what we witness is the exploitation of their fear, a play on coloureds’ perceived superiority to South African blacks by the DA and every other formation (referenced elsewhere above) driving a racist narrative of coloured nationalism.

Protests like these that were organised last year are the result of opportunistic political players hoping to benefit from the grievances of coloured voters, the writer says. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

The DA, however, has successfully cornered this minority voting bloc through the application of its effective election machinery and communications prowess, which has been slick and appealing. That said, all the DA really do is a rehash of the 1994 National Party message to minorities of swart gevaar.

The ANC, on the other hand, has been slow in penetrating this potential voting bloc. With their traditional voting bloc steadily diminishing, the ANC, through its tardy approach, has alienated coloured voters - even those who were once active in the United Democratic Front (UDF) against apartheid. The ANC has treated this voter bloc with arrogance, instead of rather harnessing its potential and growing support from this large pool of unregistered coloured voters.

The Western Cape ANC, it seems, is complacent, tardy, nonchalant and politically lazy. Furthermore, many perceive them as being arrogant. Which creates the perception that they have bought into the “ANC will rule until Jesus comes” nonsense of the Jacob Zuma era.

The failures of the larger political parties to adequately capture the coloured voting group has given rise to a plethora of people or groupings wanting to take advantage of, or to exploit, the malaise this group finds itself in.

The extremely racist rhetoric to attract support seems only to help the anti-ANC brigade, which leads many to believe they are sponsored by the DA, who are moving to the more conservative right. There are also the coloured nationalists purporting to be the “true” leaders of the coloured majority community of the Western Cape.

These “leaders” are nothing but fronts sponsored by the DA, directly or indirectly, to “keep the blacks out” and, by implication, keep the ANC out. They are simply sponsored racists saying and doing the things the DA cannot say or do directly.

Where are the true leaders from this community, to lead them from the apartheid belief that they are better and superior to blacks and inferior to whites? Coloureds must set themselves free from the victim mentality of “during apartheid we weren’t white enough, and during democracy we are not black enough”.

This rubbish is perpetuated by opportunistic (racist) sponsored coloured leaders being paid by the DA and its funders, and is not serving this group nor the country’s cause, but an agenda to polarise a schizophrenic coloured voting group.

These self-appointed and imposed coloured leaders acting as proxies for the DA and their funders have no legitimacy and are never questioned or challenged, yet they are given carte blanche to divide a community to serve and protect the agenda of a white elite in the Western Cape.

The bona fides of these “proxies”, or let us correctly characterise them as “puppets”, must be questioned. We must further question how it is that many of them who have been unemployed and are more specifically unemployable, are now masquerading as the legitimate leaders of the coloured community.

Voters in the coloured community must realise:

1. How valuable their votes are.

2. That they are the swing or deciding voting block in the Western Cape.

3. That they can, and must, demand more of parties court them for their votes.

4. They must not cheapen the democratic process by allowing incompetent, undeserving people to represent them in councils as ward councillors.

5. They must not allow themselves to be exploited by racists.

6. They should register to vote.

7. They must exercise the right to vote.

8. They must claim their space and rightful place in our democracy.

9. They must realise they can withdraw their vote from those they lent it to come the 2021 local elections.

10. They must demand accountability from those they voted for in the local government elections.

* Grant Pascoe is an ANC member writing in his personal capacity.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

