Colourful start to Black Friday









The shops are beginning to advertise their “Black Friday” sales and I’m wondering whether there’s any real reason for this. Picture:Ayanda Ndamane/African news agency (ANA) The shops are beginning to advertise their “Black Friday” sales and I’m wondering whether there’s any real reason for this, apart from a desire to squeeze as much money as possible out of their customers. Black Friday is an American institution and, as far as I can see, not a particularly happy one. It takes place in America the day after Thanksgiving Day, which is America’s biggest annual holiday, and is always celebrated on a Thursday. Humans, being the way they are, often suffer from serious headaches the day after Thanksgiving and many call in sick. (Just take one day off and you get a four-day weekend.) The result was traditionally a sort of unannounced second holiday, when aspirin sales soared and people stayed away from work. The shops took advantage of this and planned cut-price sales. While you’re tottering to the shop for your aspirin, you may as well buy a cheap television set, hey?

The streets became so clogged with milling traffic and dazed pedestrians that the police dubbed it Black Friday in total despair.

Several Americans have been trampled to death in the shopping frenzy over the years.

South Africans have always tended to follow American trends, so now we’re having Black Friday, regardless of the fact that we don’t celebrate Thanksgiving.

Well, why not?

We have adopted the baseball cap - probably the most unattractive headdress ever designed - as part of our national dress, even though very few of us play or watch baseball.

Maybe we should consider renaming the South African version of Black Friday BBBEEE Friday.

But maybe our version of Black Friday makes economic sense after all. Any excuse is fine if it gets money into circulation.

Fifteen percent of what we spend goes to the government anyway, as VAT. Maybe after the politicians have bought their new cars and paid for their holidays in five-star hotels, there will be a few bucks left over to buy some coal for Eskom.

I’m hoping to take advantage of the Black Friday sales to stock up on cut-price candles to tide me over during the next rolling blackout season.

I was informed the recent power cut in my street actually had nothing to do with Eskom.

According to the city electricity department, it was a local affair due to “routine maintenance”. It lasted seven hours.

Looking on the positive side, I went to the fish shop in Simon’s Town and had an excellent supper of hake and chips.

Incidentally, baseball cap peaks are meant to point to the front.

Last Laugh

A man was suffering from flu and stayed in bed at home for a couple of days.

Later a friend asked him how he was and he said he felt fine.

“Having flu was a wonderful experience,” he added.

“How could you call having flu wonderful?” the friend asked.

“I learned how much my wife loved me,” he said. “Every time the mailman or the meter reader came to the house, my wife would rush out, waving her arms and shouting excitedly: ‘My husband’s home! My husband’s home!’”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.