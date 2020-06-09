Confusion is the order of the day when it comes to the lockdown

A friend told me she had managed to buy a packet of cigarettes last week. The price she paid worked out at R8 a cigarette. Obviously certain sectors of the economy are very happy with the lockdown rules. Major retailers and service providers may have closed their doors for ever, but the little “smous” flogging illegal fags from the inside pocket of his grubby jacket is doing very well, thank you. Disregard the fact that you are sanitised and have your temperature taken when you enter a legitimate shop, while your illicit packet of cigarettes comes ready-loaded with its quota of Covid-19 germs. I asked my friend where she had bought her expensive cigarettes and she said she’d just driven to the nearest station and a man came up to her car and offered them to her. Simple. The suburban trains aren’t running at present, so I guess the railway stations may as well be used as informal tobacco markets. We’ve never experienced a pandemic like this before, so I suppose it’s to be expected that chaos and confusion are the order of the day. I have several friends with school-going children and they’ve been living in a state of complete confusion.

Can their children go back to school? Yes? No? When? What new Covid-19 regulations must be in place?

Some schools have no water supplies for basic hand washing. Some schools have been vandalised and have no undamaged toilets. Do we wait until the whole system is up and running or can we open those schools that are ready?

This raises the obvious objection: schools in wealthy, previously white areas will be able to go back long before the schools in poorer areas are restored to working condition. I hear loud cries of racial discrimination.

Maybe one possible solution would be to convert the dormant suburban railway stations into temporary schools. They already have working toilets. While the children learn mathematics and history in the waiting rooms the train drivers and ticket sellers could be hard at work fixing broken toilets in the schools.

Local community halls also have toilets and public gatherings are not allowed. Just a passing thought.

Last Laugh

A farmer was visiting the big city and as he was rather early for an appointment he parked his bakkie and sat watching two municipal labourers at work.

One of them dug a hole and the other one filled it in, then they moved along the road and the first man dug another hole and his companion filled it in.

This continued for a while until the farmer’s curiosity got the better of him. He went over and asked: “What are you guys doing?”

“We are planting trees,” said one. “Usually there are three of us doing the job. I dig a hole, Frikkie puts the tree in and Koos fills in the hole. Today Frikkie is in quarantine for Covid-19, but that doesn’t mean Koos and me have to stop work.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.