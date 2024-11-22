Construction summit must resolve to engage dissatisfied black contractors

In response to the Summit on Construction Industry Challenges. The recent summit organised jointly by the Departments of Public Works and Police, focusing on disruptions in the construction sector, raises serious concerns about the way Black contractors are being unfairly labelled as a “construction Mafia.” This narrative not only undermines the legitimate Struggles of Black contractors but also perpetuates the systemic exclusion of Blackowned businesses from accessing government contracts – a reality that has persisted long after the end of apartheid. Historical Parallels and the Fight for Economic Justice

It is troubling to see parallels between this situation and the way freedom fighters were treated during apartheid. Back then, those who fought for justice and equality were branded as terrorists and criminalised to maintain a system designed to benefit the few at the expense of the majority. Today, the same tactics are being employed to label Black contractors as criminals, stifling their legitimate calls for economic inclusion and empowerment. While it cannot be denied that a small number of individuals may be involved in illegal or disruptive activities, this should never blur the broader issue: the systematic exclusion of Black contractors from accessing government contracts. The root cause of the frustrations that boil over into protests is the lack of fair opportunities for these contractors, who are forced to watch established, predominantly Whiteowned companies dominate the industry.

The Role of Public Works and Police Leadership The role of the national Minister of Public Works and the KZN MEC, both members of the DA, in this matter cannot be ignored. It is clear that their priority is to protect entrenched White vested interests while using the support of the Minister of Police to suppress the voices of Black contractors. This approach serves to maintain the status quo, ensuring that economic opportunities remain concentrated among the privileged few. Instead of addressing the root causes of the protests, the government is doubling down on repression, further alienating those who are already marginalised. This is a deliberate effort to discredit Black contractors and ensure the continued dominance of White-owned companies in the construction sector.

The Need for Engagement, Not Criminalisation As a former board member of Umgeni Water, I witnessed firsthand how meaningful engagement with contractors can resolve conflicts and minimise disruptions on construction sites. By meeting with contractors, understanding their concerns, and addressing their grievances, we were able to create an environment of mutual respect and collaboration. Why is this government not employing the same approach? Engagement, not criminalisation, is the key to resolving the issues in the construction industry. Black contractors are not asking for handouts – they are demanding the opportunity to participate fairly in an economy that continues to sideline them. Instead of labelling them as criminals, the government must listen to their grievances, work to dismantle systemic barriers, and ensure that opportunities in the construction sector are distributed equitably.

A Call for Justice and Transformation The construction industry remains one of the most unequal sectors in South Africa. It is time for the government to prioritise true transformation, not by protecting vested interests, but by actively working to empower Black contractors and ensure their full participation in the economy. This requires: 1. Policy Reform: Implementing transparent procurement processes that prioritise equity and inclusion.

2. Engagement: Establishing dialogue platforms with contractors to understand and address their grievances. 3. Accountability: Ensuring that those in leadership positions, regardless of political affiliation, act in the interest of the majority rather than the privileged few. History will judge us harshly if we fail to act decisively to transform this sector. Black contractors deserve respect, recognition, and the same opportunities afforded to their White counterparts. Anything less is a betrayal of the democratic ideals we fought for.

* Visvin Reddy, MK Party MP ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media Cape Argus