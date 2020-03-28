Could Covid-19 help heal unequal world?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

In the midst of the Covid-19, a virus unlike the modern world has ever experienced, and the fear, negativity and panic that have been generated, there will surely emerge a positive, forward-looking outcome. The world has become so split, so entrenched in classes: rich versus poor, black versus white, the powerful and the plebs, the politicians and the servants, and now, the healthy and the sick. Nowhere is the imbalance more visible, more palpable than the country of milk and honey, the US. While South Africa is battling the serious ill effects of the apartheid years, the dispossession and deprivation of millions, and now rampant corruption at almost all levels, both in the public and private sectors, all this pales almost into insignificance if one compares the scale of poverty in a nation that is considered a superpower. The significance of the spread of viruses cannot be seen in isolation. The cause and effect of rampant, predatory, single-minded and profit- driven economies cannot be sustained indefinitely. In a population of almost 330 million people, almost 45 million live in poverty.

That is 80% of South Africa’s total population. This is significant on a relative scale because it shows that despite the superpower status, a large portion of its population are required to make huge sacrifices to maintain the living standards of the middle and upper income earners.

Let’s not forget that student debt in the USA is about $950 billion (R16.4 trillion), tying the young to an almost lifelong commitment to paying off unaffordable loans. This drives the slave labour market as they battle in adulthood to hold down more than one job at a time to make ends meet.

Interestingly, about 6% of the US working population hold down multiple jobs, and a major portion of this lot are African Americans.

One of the key drivers of the current election battles for the souls of the Americans, for example, revolves around access to adequate health care.

Bernie Sanders’s option of free health for all at the expense of huge military expenditure will not succeed, as lobbyists ramp up the campaigns against him to protect the war industrial complex and industry from collapse. The US economy is based largely on military sales across the world, and thereby, stoking trouble in regions is vital to its continued superpower status.

US President Donald Trump is leading the charge to ensure that the privileged capitalist class remains at the helm of the world’s economies.

This huge disparity in living standards, income, access to health facilities and education across the globe puts those on the lower levels of the economic treadmill at major risk of being discarded when the chips are down.

So the health of the world’s working population is dependent on the needs of economies and the labour market. The well-being of human beings, mothers and fathers, is irrelevant when market economies determine the usefulness or otherwise of people.

And so Covid-19 has awoken in the human race a need to understand our place, our role and purpose and dependency on each other on the front page of the book of life. It places the various classes on the same footing.

No amount of excess wealth will or can protect the wealthy against an unseen enemy. Everyone is equally exposed. Everyone will have to abide by the same rules, irrespective of race, colour, religion or social status.

And in this lies the opportunity to reassess our relationship with each other. Covid-19 has not attacked the lighter skinned and ignored the others. Or vice versa. A sharp reminder that illness does not skip one human from another. That all human beings are equally exposed. Everyone is equally impacted. Both in life and in death.

Those, though, who suffer most under the current regime are those who do not have access to habitation fit for human beings.

Those in South Africa who live in euphemistically called “informal settlements” - about 6% of the total population (that is roughly 3.5m people) will not be able to wash their hands regularly. They have no or little access to hand sanitisers or toilet rolls.

Yet many work and serve those who have no idea of the living conditions of “those people”. Who is infected? Who has access to adequate health care? Whose children will play and engage each other and be absolutely oblivious of the dangers of a possible spread of the pandemic? And frankly, very few would care about them.

The danger that the unacceptable conditions in the informal settlements pose to the health of the residents of the larger suburbia in South Africa is unknown.

Those who have stolen billions meant for the upliftment and education of the larger masses of South Africans, now, more than ever before, need to admit that co-existence requires a long-term view of where the nation is heading.

And in this lies the opportunity to understand that human beings have to reassess its current trajectory and the managing of the modus operandi being employed to govern nations.

It is an occasion to do some deep introspection and to consider economic models that have caring for others as a foundational factor. If the government can now redirect resources to assist in the eradication of the pandemic, it shows that there is the political will and capacity to do the right thing to preserve human life.

Has the unseen Covid-19 given us a new lease of life?

* Shabodien Roomanay is a social activist.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.