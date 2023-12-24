Coup danger in 2024 as new order emerges

Jacob Zuma, the perennial litigant, flees from his party and decides to vote for uMkhonto we Sizwe in 2024. A spineless political chameleon who began our nation’s decline and robbed the masses of honour and integrity. South Africa is a mess and it is certain that the ANC will lose its majority, garnering about 40% of the national vote. The deadly danger in this scenario is that the ANC will not concede defeat or hand over the instruments of power to others.

ANC stalwart Jesse Duarte predicted chaos if the ANC suffered a monumental defeat. Chaos and anarchy will engulf the land which could lead to a military coup d’état and the suspension of parliamentary democracy. The road to power is paved with hypocrisy and casualties. All the major political parties have lost their moral values to the affluence that comes with power and materialism. It’s a bane that has survived in our political arena, hence deserving the term “cronyism”. Its waters are murky; it is not for the faint-hearted. We are a nation in disarray. Infrastructure collapse, rampant brutal crime, unending load shedding, monumental corruption and massive poverty will have a major impact on the electorate in 2024.

An upheaval of major proportions in the political arena will herald a dynamic new era of accountable governance. Our politics for power has been vandalised. We satiate our fantasies for power by discussing policies that are obsolete. All the major political parties are guilty of hypocrisy and doublespeak. Malignant insults drive our election campaigns. As a democracy, public policy is contaminated and diminished by the actions of the three major parties whose leaders are incompetent to lead the country in 2024. A new political political order will emerge, with a huge mandate to reconstruct the battered nation. People across the country want positive change. The political climate has left the country politically divided, with nihilism on the doorstep of every citizen, save for the wealthy class of tender traders, relatives and friends who became vulgarly rich due to incestuous patronage.

Our political history is replete with examples of why our contaminated politics by deception is a house of cards. Some leaders are liars, capable of telling colossal untruths regarding state capture, which has cost the country R2 trillion over the past 20 years. The dawn of a new political era beckons. Almost everyone agrees that the elections of 2024 could well be the most interesting and crucial they will witness in their lifetime. Several developments suggest that the elections could mark a big shift of the political paradigm and, in that sense, mark the beginning of 21st century politics in the country. The real objectives of the rulers of the past 20 years were political power and pecuniary plunder. The winds of change have begun to blow, reaching hurricane dimensions in 2024.

As you enter the polling booths, remember the sombre words of George Orwell who once said: "A people that elects corrupt politicians, impostors, thieves and traitors are not victims, but accomplices." * Farouk Araie, Benoni.