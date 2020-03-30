Covid-19 conspiracy theories that will help you keep your sense of humour

During the three-week Covid-19 lockdown and in the weeks and months ahead, the key to staying sane and winning the war is to retain a sense of humour. With this in mind, here are a few choice conspiracy theories about the pandemic. Top of the list and first prize is myth number one: the virus was manufactured in a laboratory in an underground bunker in the Mojave desert in Arizona by rightwing Republican dissidents and planted in China by dissident CIA operatives to disrupt the Chinese economy because Elon Musk built a Tesla factory there. Myth number two: it is an outer space invasion with the virus having been planted by aliens to destroy life on earth so they can take over. Myth number three: it is revenge by animals of the world which have declared war on humans for having been mistreated and destroyed over the years and it is animals that planted the virus into the fruit bat who volunteered for the job.

Other suggestions that have been put forward as a means of treating the virus are equally funny, the first one being that because the virus hates heat it is a simple matter of putting a hairdryer into your mouth and blowing hot air into your lungs and, voila, you are cured.

Another recent treatment suggestion is that bed rest and warm water with lemon is a certain cure.

The late minister of health, Dr Manto Msimang, who suggested garlic and beetroot cured HIV, would no doubt have approved of the lemon cure.

Perhaps to lighten things up at bit during lockdown, fellow scribes could air their own funny stories and anecdotes about the virus through the letters page. It will give readers and contributors a break from the Israeli / Palestinian war that rages across the letters page weekly.

There is an old saying: “Lose your sense of humour and you lose your soul.”

* Colin Bosman, Newlands.

