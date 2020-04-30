Covid-19: Here's what should be done about missed schooling

Many countries have instituted lockdowns ranging from weeks to a month in order to curb the movement of people and thereby slow the infection rate. China is showing signs of recovery after a lockdown.

In the field of education in South Africa, the question being asked by most South Africans is: What to do? We are in quarantine for another two weeks. Learners were supposed to return from their holiday on April 6. Then it was announced that South Africa was under lockdown from March 27 to April 16. It has been extended to April 30.

Learners in primary and high schools will lose out on 19 teaching days (including the two days lost in March) if they return to school on May 5.

Speculation is rife that all school holidays will be suspended for the rest of the year. There will have to be afternoon classes.

Credible educationists, such as Jonathan Jansen, have said the academic year should be suspended until next year (bearing in mind the number of deaths worldwide), pupils be promoted to a higher grade next year and teachers of matrics as well as university lecturers get together to have a programme next year for three weeks to get learners up to speed for university.

Others have criticised the suggestion. I think Jansen speaks about his experience in 1985 where, because of learners’ opposition to apartheid, a school boycott lasted from April to December that year, mainly in coloured schools.

Although I considered Jansen’s views, it is too early to make such a decision. I understand that parents, teachers and learners want answers, and they want them now.

My view is based on my 39 years of experience in education.

We had a taste of school boycotts in 1976 (mainly schools classified as black and a few schools classified as coloured and Indian). There was also a school boycott in 1980 and another in 1985 in coloured schools.

There was the popular mantra espoused by many progressive leaders in 1985: “Liberation before Education." The minority insisted on: “Education for Liberation.” I leave it up to the readers to decide which faction of the liberation Struggle won the battle.

In September 1985 at the University of Cape Town there was a big meeting of progressive teachers. The teachers decided unanimously not to administer the November 1985 exams at schools including the matric exams.

I remember my school’s deputy-principal saying to me afterwards: “Sir, we are going to write the examinations!”

I asked: “Why?”

He said: “Sir, many of the teachers who voted not to administer examinations are going to write their B.Ed exams at UCT!”

The school I was at wrote the exams. Although our learners attended the mass rallies and boycotted classes we, as teachers, gave learners work every morning to do at home for the 9 months. Only history will tell whether we made the right decision. I believe we did. I also laud those who took difficult decisions in 1985.

My suggestion to schools is to give pupils work to do, if possible. If it isn't possible, then when school starts, Grade R to Grade 11 teachers must decide the crucial sections to be taught. For Grade 12s, I suggest schools meet the Education Department to plan the way forward. Progressive human society has always overcome its hurdles. We will overcome this.

* Brian Isaacs obtained a BSc (UWC) in 1975, a Secondary Teacher’s Diploma in 1976, BEd (UWC) in 1981, and MEd (UWC) in 1992. He is a former matriculant, teacher and principal at South Peninsula High School.

