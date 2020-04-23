Covid-19 lockdown allows us to realise what is really important in life

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Now that the coronavirus has confined most of us to our homes the internet is humming with added activity. We’re not allowed to meet our friends at the corner café for coffee and a chat, so we’re gathering round our keyboards and keeping in touch electronically. We may not be chatting face to face, but we’re communicating like never before. One thing that amazes me is how positive all the communications have been. We could so easily have fallen into the gloomy mood of: “it’s the end of civilisation as we know it. We are all doomed”. Instead I’m noticing an amazing wave of selflessness and generosity. Billionaires are donating huge sums of money to help those in trouble. Political leaders are offering to reduce their incomes to help the poor. Facebook is full of messages of hope and generosity. People are saying: “This crisis has made us realise what is really important. Expensive cars and luxury holidays no longer appeal. We want friendship and mutual help. Health is far more valuable than wealth.”

Many are saying they realise how little they need and how easy it is to help those less fortunate than ourselves.

We have reduced our lives to just the necessities and essential services. Some people are discovering that’s actually enough, thanks.

On the positive side, the streets are safer, the air is cleaner, Eskom manages to keep the electricity on, and there’s plenty of parking available at the shopping centre.

Families are tackling tasks they’ve been meaning to do for years - clearing out dusty store cupboards and sorting through long-expired documents, discarding old pills and potions that have long passed their expiry dates.

We have jobs we’ve been promising to do “when we have time”. Now we have time. Let’s do them.

I’m not suggesting the coronavirus pandemic is a happy thing. No, of course not. People are dying. But people are always dying; they die in car accidents and violent crimes; they die of cancer and HIV and food poisoning.

The difference with the present pandemic is that it has given the world a chance to shut down for a while and reassess where we’re going and what is important. This is a rare chance to change our lives if we feel it needs changing. We should grab the chance while we have it.

Last Laugh

The phone rang in the office of the village newspaper and a voice asked: “What does it cost to publish a death notice?”

“Five rand a word, madam.”

“Okay, take this down: ‘Piet Marais has died.’”

“That’s all?”

“Ja, it’s enough.”

“Madam, I forgot to tell you, there’s a 10-word minimum.”

“Okay then. Write: ‘Piet Marais has died. Fordson tractor and plough for sale.’”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.