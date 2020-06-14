Covid-19 outbreak affects millions of the country’s formal and informal labour force

Throughout the past two months employment, employment practices and salaries have been on everyone’s mind. Every family has been affected in some way or another. The government has said initially that we would lose three to seven million extra jobs on top of the 10 million already unemployed. Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma announced a few nights ago that our unemployment levels will reach 50%. The Department of Employment and Labour has become incredibly important in managing the government’s effort in trying to ensure that the workforce of South Africa does receive some money to at least enable them to survive. As we go through this period literally millions of formally employed South Africans are being heavily affected. We also know that for every person working they effectively looked after at least three to four others. This devastation has focused everyone’s mind on whether our government and the Department of Employment and Labour has risen to the occasion and has kept our president’s promise to disburse funds to the affected workers.

It is necessary to unpack some of the functions of the department and to focus on a few of the entities. This outline is certainly not complete and is only a snapshot of the many and varied functions and duties of the department.

Over the past few years I have focused on various entities within the department and I’ve had many of our readers asking for an overview of some of the other entities.

We have in the past focused a lot on the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) which was specifically set up to enable government to institutionalise disputes at the workplace.

The commission has been enormously successful and has effectively shown the world what can be done in order to manage disputes as economically and as expeditiously as possible.

The CCMA will now be sorely tested as the disputes start coming in with regard to the millions of people who have been retrenched.

I can only pray that the Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi considers their plight and enhances its budget to be able to keep up the superb work CCMA director Sello Morajane and his team have been doing up till now.

As a disclaimer I must add that I am a regular user of the CCMA and for the past 20 years I have never found reason to complain about its service. As readers will know, I have discussed the various functions within the CCMA and I have always written about it in glowing terms.

Another entity is the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) which has been running since before democracy and has over the years amassed an absolute fortune of over a R160 billion invested through the Public Investment Corporation.

The UIF is effectively an insurance fund wholly sponsored by the workers. Employees must be registered through the fund and have 1% of their salary deducted every single month.

Another 1% must be given by the employer and this 2% must be submitted monthly to the Receiver of Revenue who credits that specific worker with the various points.

This accreditation acts as an insurance for the worker should the worker lose his or her job, fall pregnant, die while in employment or be temporarily laid off. The president promised three months from an emergency fund run by the UIF.

Another entity is Workmen’s Compensation. Unfortunately, the compensation itself has been a problem for almost two decades. Many individuals who were injured over the past many years have been struggling to get their payment from the fund.

Many of the medical personnel and institutions who took in the injured staff as patients also did not get paid.

We regularly speak to doctors who are now refusing to see Workmen’s Compensation patients, likewise many institutions are sending these patients to public hospitals.

This is putting enormous pressure on the public health system. During this Covid-19 period we are going to see infections spreading at work and individuals who might be off for longer periods.

First, the individual has to prove that the virus was contracted at work or on the journey to and from work.

This is a difficult exercise but if the individual can show that no one in the household was affected and that they only travelled to work then by default a claim should be put into Workmen’s Compensation.

The employer will be obliged to pay the first three months salary and would have to claim that salary back from Workmen’s Compensation.

The payment of the salary will put enormous strain on businesses that are teetering on the brink of collapse.

Nedlac (National Economic Development and Labour Council), which is another entity under the umbrella of the Labour Ministry, is in the process right now of exploring the ability of the above two entities.

Nedlac is made up of government, big business, big labour and community involvement. Unfortunately, Nedlac does not seem to have a voice for the unemployed and likewise doesn’t have the voice of the disabled.

Nedlac is investigating the allegations of the UIF’s inability and the possibility of Workmen’s Compensation being over strained. I strongly believe that as South Africans it is important for us to look at all our resources and for the government institutions to be working hand in glove with the private sector.

The Department of Employment and Labour should be calling upon the large insurance companies to help the UIF and the large medical aids to help the Workmen’s Compensation Fund.

These private service providers have the ability and capacity to ensure that the workforce is properly serviced throughout this disaster.

First prize for the UIF would be for the Revenue Services to take over the entire function including the payout system.

* Michael Bagraim is the DA's deputy spokesperson for Employment and Labour, and a labour lawyer.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.