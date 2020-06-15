Covid-19: The semantics of pandemics and accidental discoveries

I have looked at a condensed history of the major pandemics that ravaged the world over the past 15 centuries, starting with the Plague of Justinian (541-549), which took 100 million lives. The other two big ones have to be Black Death (1346-1353), taking between 75 and 200 million lives, and the flu epidemic of 1918, which took 20 million to 100 million lives. There is one that is so familiar we already accept it as part of being alive: HIV/Aids (1981-ongoing), which has, to date, taken at least 32 million lives. Commonalities that emerge from this overview are a nightmare-mix of science, faith-based exhortations and paranoia. We can never say when the pandemic will strike. We haven’t yet, in 1500 years, come close to a cure for the virus. We all fall back on three unscientific and near-simplistic coping strategies in the absence of a medical solution: handwashing with soap and water, physical distancing and self-isolation. There is virtue in the practice of these protocols, but no cure. The treatment for Covid-19 invariably has to include treatment for what is called co-morbidities. Without getting too technical, a co-morbidity would be a physical affliction that exists at the time of Covid-19 infection.

In a word, the virus, among other things, ravages the body’s natural or acquired immune system.

The existing disease has to be managed in terms of reduced immunity, while the Covid-19 makes merry with natural functions like breathing.

When I consulted my very informed academic friends, they used a good analogy. They pointed out that a person who dies in a car crash doesn’t die of a car crash. They die from injuries sustained during or after a car crash. And the nightmare begins that ends in the time-worn and limp disclaimer: Oh, it’s all about semantics. I would imagine it’s a more complex issue than that.

How do doctors decide who gets placed in ICU? Who decides that a Covid-19 patient is clearly going to die before the normal duration of 10 to 14 days after infection and transfers the oxygen to one more likely to survive? And what do the doctors write on the death certificate?

Ultimately, we are reduced to saying that we die because we were born. Living is the major cause of death. This note of apparent levity is deliberate. I feel we need to display more ownership with this present medical dilemma. The scientists, politicians, educationists, faith-based leaders and captains of industry should look for a collective solution, not grandstand for one.

We now know that many solutions to the human condition were either the result of research or accident.

Famous accidents include the microwave oven, the apple that gave us gravity, the bathwater that triggered the triumphant “Eureka - I have found it” of Archimedes of Syracuse. Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin by accident, basically because his lab was untidy.

One is almost tempted to fall back on outlandish hopes for an accidental cure. Maybe like eating onions, leaving a piece of garlic in the window or even eating a whole tree of lemons.

