'Cricket is controlled by a cartel of white people'









Cricket is controlled by a cartel of white people who create after-career futures for the exponents of the gentleman’s game. The few token non-whites sink into ignominy or oblivion. Picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters During the past week I picked up on four items presented by fellow writers. One columnist suggested apartheid had two faces, depending on where you sat. I think it had only one face, and that was an ugly one from any angle. The second one remembered FW de Klerk’s magnanimous speech of 30 years ago which unbanned the ANC and opened the way for Nelson Mandela to take his long walk to freedom. Twenty-five years of nothing tells another story. The third column wisely suggested that it was time for all parties to gather and deliberate in situ, in order to fix what appears unfixable. This column questions the putative inviolability of the ANC. The fourth column resurrected a cricketer of colour of some years ago whom I shall refer to only as “Krom”.

He had the stellar bowling figures in one match of 9/0. Sadly, such breathtaking and record-breaking skill was never used by the country of his birth.

Rugby is the game of politics. Cricket is controlled by a cartel of white people who create after-career futures for the exponents of the gentleman’s game.

The few token non-whites sink into ignominy or oblivion. Mark Boucher marches on while Vince is returned to the shadows.

I concede that the white players came through a privileged system brilliantly designed to produce results. It was similar to the programme of the Balkan countries that produced gymnasts who scored 10s every time at Olympic level.

My suggestion for the Year of the Parent is to ask: Are there more stories like that of “Krom”? Can our readers wade in with more overlooked athletes who would have brought glory to our country despite racial differences?

The celebrity cases are legion. Basil D’Oliviera, Tiny Abed, Danny Brink, Justin Lakay, Matt October.

Send us your stories of overlooked heroes who were kept from bringing us glory because of colour.

Try to connect the dots in this piece. I am suggesting a dialogue, a retelling, an unearthing, a resurrection of past heroes who fell under the axe of a flawed ideology.

Your stories can come via my column, or directly to the Argus. Or you can initiate nostalgia sessions in your community and homes, and speculate with some accuracy the deeds of glory that could have been ours. Teachers, set your learners tasks that will unearth the unfairness to mighty achievers who were the wrong colour. It might recall a relative, an ex-pat, a friend who was left out of a steadily crumbling cohort of achievers.

It could be a hero who influenced your life. All of you out there have a story. We would like to hear it. Maybe this way we can achieve the recognition due to God’s Step-Children. Maybe this way we march to glory.

* Literally Yours is a weekly column from Cape Argus reader Alex Tabisher. He can be contacted on email by [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.