Cunning often works better than wisdom

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

I have an uncomfortable feeling that in South Africa stupidity is seldom replaced by wisdom. Usually it is replaced by cunning, which is not quite the same thing. Wisdom is usually benevolent while cunning is often just selfish. Dogs can be wise and intelligent, but foxes and jackals are cunning. Nelson Mandela was wise. The people who took over our leadership after he died are cunning. Cunning politicians pretend to have the interests of the country at heart, but when you unravel their actions you’ll find greed and selfishness at the centre. Sometimes caring people use cunning devices to obtain good goals. We have learnt that cunning often works better than wisdom in this weird Wonderland of ours.

I met a woman from Ocean View in a local supermarket recently and we got chatting about events there.

Several houses in that suburb were burnt down, apparently because they were being used as drug dens and the good people of Ocean View were tired of watching their children being lured into the drug and gang culture, so they got together and took matters into own hands: seldom a good idea.

I suggested: “If you knew those houses were drug dens, why didn’t you simply report them to the police and leave them to deal with it?”

She snorted (a snorting woman is a frightening sight) and said: “The police know very well which houses are drug dens. They’ve known all along. It’s no secret in Ocean View. Everyone was too scared of the gangs to say anything.”

“So do you think burning those houses has helped?

“Well,” she said, “it was a dirty secret until we burnt the houses. Now it’s not a secret any more. Everybody’s watching. It’s been on TV, so somebody will now have to do something.”

That’s cunning. Wise people obey the laws. Cunning people hire lawyers to find loopholes in the laws.

A cunning lawyer can keep postponing a court case until everybody’s forgotten what it was originally all about and nobody cares any more.

That happens all to often in our country.

When I was growing up I was told there was a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Not much has changed. If you follow this rainbow nation of ours you’ll find plenty of pots of gold. Most of them are being hoarded by our cunning leaders. And all of it is actually our gold, not theirs.

Last Laugh

A man is surprised to find a talking dog in a pet shop. They chat for a while and the man buys the dog and takes it with him, where they chat intelligently all day. That evening the man takes his new dog to the pub and announces: “I bet anybody R10 my dog can talk.”

Several people place bets and the man starts talking to the dog, which just sits there looking dumb.

Eventually the chap has to pay out all the punters.

When they get home the man scolds the dog.

“You cost me more than R100 today! Why wouldn’t you say anything?”

“Don’t worry,” says the dog. “Just imagine the odds we’ll get tomorrow evening.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.