Cycling for the neighbourhood

This column has set a world record. Almost certainly. Surely? Is there another series of articles, in any media title, in any medium on Earth, which has talked neighbourhood watches more than this one? Probably not (even if it’s almost impossible to prove). And that fact has brutal origins. Because Cape Town and most South African cities are among the most violent in the world. And yet we’re rampant optimists. Riddled with resilience. We never, ever give up.

So it’s inevitable our “Neighbourhood Watch Movement” is one of the most significant mass-mobilisations on earth. This column has sung its loudest chorus.

But it’s not easy. Most NHW leaders will tell you: running an NHW is like herding cats. A relentless task, corralling an impossible array of people, interests, resources, fears, prejudices and contributions into constructive collaboration. Somehow.

The essential task of the NHW leader is to identify the most powerful points of common interest, and hold that confluence like a crucible.

The NHW leader who tries to “control” the movement is doomed to fail. Whether they’re a street captain or a senior government leader. It’s dumb to even try. It’s not the task at hand.

No, the NHW leader’s primary job is:

To spark, to inspire.

To catalyse, to mobilise.

To agitate, invigorate.

And then to hold the healthy centre in honourable purpose - through thick and thin. A backbone.

In a nutshell, it’s called: Leadership.

On Saturday morning, I realised we’re overdue our quarterly NHW team social. Evenings are so difficult - to find a time when everyone’s free.

I often think about how to keep all our 50-or-so NHW patrollers on-board, while out riding bicycles. Usually, there’s a neighbour or two on our early-morning or evening rides - so we chat together about safety in our ’hood.

And then, this past Saturday morning, it dawned on me: there are actually many of our patrollers who ride bikes. Some on road, some in the mountains, some commute to work. But they all love bikes. Almost 20 guys in total.

What a common bond.

And so it came to pass that at around 10am on Saturday, as many of us prepared for the Cape Town Cycle Tour, a new institution was born. A close-knit, active, healthy, life-loving team: The Morningside Cycle Club.

And now there’s no need for NHW socials.

To keep ourselves connected, relevant, learning, covering each other’s backs, we’ll just: Ride.

And strengthen our teamwork for safety, on-the-move. In our one little micro-community at a time.

So, now you know: Those guys you see out there on two wheels aren’t just cyclists.

They’re my brothers.

* Murray Williams’ “Shooting from the Lip” column appears in the Cape Argus newspaper every Monday.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.