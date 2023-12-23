Daily humiliation of Palestinians created Hamas

The most most important reason for the popularity of Hamas among the Palestinians is that The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) led by President Mahmoud Abbas has become ineffective in combating the violence and occupation of Palestinian land by the Israeli Army (Israel Defence Forces, IDF) and settlers. Sometimes Abbas is referred to as the “Mayor of Ramallah”. A humiliation for him. Israel created Hamas and not the Palestinians. The daily humiliation and killings of Palestinians will further the establishment of extremist groups among Palestinians.

Hamas should release all hostages and Israel should release all Palestinian prisoners. The desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the IDF and Israeli settlers has caused immense pain and suffering among the Palestinian people. When will it end? In the past three months more than 18000 Palestinians were killed including babies, children and elderly people.

When Russia occupied part of Russian-speaking Ukraine there was much material, financial and political support for Ukranians from European and US governments. When Palestine is occupied by the Israelis they don’t receive support. We could refer to this policy as moral double standards. The only solution to the problem is the establishment of a viable and independent Palestinian state with secure and recognised international borders between Israel and Palestine, including Gaza.

Avenues of communication must be open with Israel as Palestine is surrounded by Israel. Some Israeli settlers calling themselves religious and orthodox Jews are prepared to burn and torture in the name of God. These religious people seem to be in bondage to evil. Pride, self exaltation, hatred and persecution, under a cloak of religious zeal will not sanctify their actions.

* Dr Sears Appalsamy, Breda, The Netherlands. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus