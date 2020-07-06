Dangerous, foolhardy to reopen schools

This week I am targeting Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Education MEC Debbie Schafer who both seem hell-bent on opening schools despite indicators to the contrary. During lockdown, we slowed down the spread of Covid-19. Protocols were put into place and we appear to have reduced the potential for high mortality figures. Using partial public buy-in and unsubstantiated scientific proof of number reduction, we moved on to easing the lockdown constraints. Did you not notice the spike in various negative areas, none of which I will enumerate, which sent out loud signals that the easing of the lockdown was premature, foolhardy and definitely dangerous? The national imperative was to limit infection and, as a consequence, mortality. How does releasing millions of school-going children from the limited security of their homes into the wide-open public function as logical or justifiable? Saving lives is the semantic equivalent of preventing unnecessary deaths. How can the issue of an unfinished curricular year and the recovery of the national economy even justify the uncertainty of the experiment conducted at the cost of the lives of children? Read the stats for the spike of infections and deaths of teachers and school-goers in the Western Cape over the past week and then find a quiet place to pray. These people are not listening to themselves, let alone acknowledging the swelling tide of resistance from school governing bodies, teacher unions and principals.

Splitting school days, trimming curricula, alternate subject days - these are strategies we used since 1960 when it became clear that the country was about to change. Enhanced enrolment led to what were then called “Double Shift” schools.

I was the principal at one such school. The only word to describe that bit of crisis management is “chaotic”. The timetable, for one, was a nightmare, with inevitable overlaps and noise levels and safety issues as part of the toxic fallout.

Fast-forward to today. Double Shift was a strategy to accommodate overflowing Grade 1s and 2s at schools with enrolments of hundreds. You are applying this archaic strategy to entire schools where the enrolments have quadrupled. And all the time the minister assures us of “distancing”. Distancing where? Into the corridors and playing fields?

The problem is not distancing but exposure. The winter months are upon us. We are going to have a spate of sniffles from an ordinary virus called influenza for which there is, as yet, no cure. Yet we are sending children from the relative safety of their homes into a world threatened by a worse viral situation about which we know even less.

We should seriously consider delaying the opening of schools until at least after winter. Take more time to listen to more voices. Tap into the entire nation and access the brains and potential for prevenient practicality. Address real fears instead of bailing out failed SOEs. Recover the money lost to skulduggery.

A year of lost curricular work is recoverable. A death due to a lack of vision is irreversible.

* Literally Yours is a weekly column from Cape Argus reader Alex Tabisher. He can be contacted on email by [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.

