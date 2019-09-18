"Life is very complex. You can be totally overwhelmed by the daily challenges thrown your way. It is important to have an open mind," writes Danny. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

DISRUPTOR. That is what some people would call me. The thing with me is that I don't get out of the way of the oncoming train. I will allow it to hit me because I want to know what happens afterwards. What lessons are there to learn? How to react next time an oncoming train crosses my path again. Or anybody else for that matter. I mean, why else would this cross my path? Surely not for me to jump out of its way?

Life is very complex. You can be totally overwhelmed by the daily challenges thrown your way.

It is important to have an open mind.

Things don't always go our way. People might have different views and beliefs, but that does not make them instant enemies or rivals.

There should not be any effort made to force people to change they way they see the world. It is in our diversity that the creative juices flow.

Humans all have the need to belong. A gang, club, or a committee. To know somebody who is like-minded.

Unfortunately this urge to belong and be accepted has driven many to the extreme. To me the most terrifying alliance was western youngsters who joined Isis. They were filled with conviction and the idea of dying for a cause came so easily it makes me wonder how it all came about.

Back home we have our own fair share of public involvement in the lives of others. Take the City's by-laws.

Many of them are anti the homeless people. And were done and created with that in mind. They were carefully planned and executed by those in power. These creators of our by-laws even disregard the ultimate law of our land - our Constitution. There is simply no by-law that can override our Constitution and our basic human rights.

However, one must always keep in mind that with rights there are also responsibilities. The issue here is that so many out there deliberately went out of their way to make life as difficult as possible for us that today we completely disregard them and pay very little attention to these individuals.

Such a pity.

There is funding allocated each year for homeless issues. Yet in reality very little long-term solutions are achieved. The annual winter blanket drive is an example of poor co-ordination at its best. Every single NGO and business hands out blankets to the homeless each year at approximately the same time.

There were times that some of us received more than five blankets. And raincoats for Africa. Same with toiletries.

On Mandela Day there were so many people out there who served soup. Nobody actually thought of just serving a cup of coffee, tea or Oros.

We are very grateful for everybody who lovingly feeds us, don't get me wrong. I just think closer co-operation between NGO’s is needed.

* Danny Oosthuizen is the ambassador of #TheDignityProject. In his weekly column for the Cape Argus he tackles the struggles homeless people face. Connect with Danny on Facebook and on Twitter @masekind3213 or via email: [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.