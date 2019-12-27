Danny's Diary: Inspiration in a challenging month









December has been a very challenging month for me. Through good networking and solid advice, I managed to get most of my health challenges under control. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency December has been a very challenging month for me. Through good networking and solid advice, I managed to get most of my health challenges under control. My chronic diarrhoea has become stable and this by simply consuming the bare minimum oil and fat. My use could have been zero but with all the hidden sugars and fats in the food we buy, it unfortunately is not the case. I try to eat as “clean” as possible. They say “you are what you eat” - this is so true. I try to be disciplined.

That coke with sugar causes havoc with my diabetes so I stick to the sugar-free.

One major challenge I have is my energy levels. I get tired quickly.

I can’t walk around as I used to and if the readers have any solutions for this, please mail me. (Bear in mind I am now diabetic too.)

Recently another item on my wish list turned into reality when I had the opportunity to meet one of my personal heroes, Justice Edwin Cameron.

He recently went on retirement and is spending time in our beautiful city.

He was born on February 15, 1953 in Pretoria, and did some very complex cases in his career.

I have never met such a down-to- earth, humble man in my entire life. He is much taller than I thought he would be. By the sound of it we will meet again in the near future. There is work to be done.

I recently met a woman from my church and we are sharing the same health issues, which she made me understand better, by using her as my role model to improve my quality of life.

It’s been years since I actually got into the spirit of Christmas. After some conversations of what a Christmas dinner could be like, she handed over the whole “project”, as she calls it.

From decorations to menus and drinks, it’s now my responsibility. I’m nervous but at the same time super excited about it. We’ll be around eight people who will share dinner tonight.

I must thank the community, the various NGOs out there for taking such good care and effort arranging special Christmas lunches for us.

And the general public who spontaneously gave a helping hand.

I also sincerely thank the Cape Argus editor and his team for their endless support, words of encouragement and kindness - for not allowing me to just give up.

They realise I am slower, get behind with my deadlines, etc. But giving up on me they never did. It boosts one’s self-confidence.

I’m still wasting body mass and I’m very conscious about it. Nowadays I only go to the office when really necessary.

Celebrate the birth of Jesus. Celebrate life, love and the people you share it with.

Give yourself a pat on the back - you did well.

You are enough. Take time out. Shut down. Next year we do it again.

* Danny Oosthuizen is the ambassador of #TheDignityProject. In his weekly column for the Cape Argus he tackles the struggles homeless people face. Connect with Danny on Facebook and on Twitter @masekind3213 or via email: [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Note for Danny

Danny’s Diary definitely makes a difference

I really look forward to this column. Reading about Danny’s experiences, challenges and his deep appreciation renews my sense of gratitude and reverence.

Please convey my thanks. Danny, you make a difference.

* Dee Davies-Coleman, Clovelly.