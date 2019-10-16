Fast forward and the picture I see is one of forced removals, court cases and public resentment of by-laws.
I am no politician, but allow me to try to make sense of it all. The people voted into power come from the same communities we do. There used to be a degree of trust - that is why they became councillors. Somewhere along the way things fell apart. We are now confronted by ridiculous by-laws and restrictions. It’s like being in boarding school.
The City was hit by a drought, and miraculously we survived. Then rates and levies were increased.
Philippi provided Cape Town with fresh produce, but now it has come under threat so that development can take place.