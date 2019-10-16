Danny's Diary: Let’s get the city working for us









The City of Cape Town and the Disa Park towers are seen from Tafelberg Road. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) There was a time not so long ago when we heard “This City works for you”. Fast forward and the picture I see is one of forced removals, court cases and public resentment of by-laws. I am no politician, but allow me to try to make sense of it all. The people voted into power come from the same communities we do. There used to be a degree of trust - that is why they became councillors. Somewhere along the way things fell apart. We are now confronted by ridiculous by-laws and restrictions. It’s like being in boarding school. The City was hit by a drought, and miraculously we survived. Then rates and levies were increased. Philippi provided Cape Town with fresh produce, but now it has come under threat so that development can take place.

People living in Woodstock, among other areas, are being removed to places like Blikkiesdorp, away from the clinics to where there is almost no public transport.

Then there was the history-rich Bo-Kaap threatened by gentrification. This was another case that went to court.

The one scenario I just could not fathom was when the powers-that-be handed out fines to homeless people living on the streets. Their personal belongings were removed.

Do you have any idea how demoralised it makes one feel when you are treated with such disrespect and aggression?

Do you know how humiliating it is to not be able to use a public toilet after the one at the train station is closed? How we have to beg for drinking water?

Funny how the City dishes out blankets in winter - then has them removed during “clean-ups”.

The street kid scenario is another issue that works on my nerves. Why don’t we create a “safe space” whereby they can come to wash, have a meal, and perhaps learn how to read and write. What about a place where kids are safe from elements who use them to “skarrel” and where they have the opportunity to be kids, to find themselves and be happy.

The amount of stress and trauma these youngsters endure is simply crazy.

Where is this going to end? I read that Pollsmoor Prison is so overcrowded it is inhumane. Pensioners who end up at certain shelters pay up to R1200 a month. What is left of their pensions?

Another situation is with the refugees camping out on Greenmarket Square. We must hold the authorities to account for all these problems.

* Danny Oosthuizen is the ambassador of #TheDignityProject. In his weekly column for the Cape Argus he tackles the struggles homeless people face. Connect with Danny on Facebook and on Twitter @masekind3213 or via email: [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.