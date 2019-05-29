"I decided to take a course through Amnesty International and I am proud to say I passed. Now I am better equipped and will be able to render factual support." File picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency/ANA.

It is said that one can never be to old to learn. I have always come into contact with issues regarding human rights violations. And at times it can really become technical. I decided to take a course through Amnesty International and I am proud to say I passed.

Funny how you think you know everything until you have all the right information in front of you.

Now I am better equipped and will be able to render factual support to those who need it.

With our Constitution behind me I reckon I will be just fine.

We are waiting on our president to announce his Cabinet later this week. We should never ignore our very own responsibilities as citizens of this country and should not expect him to walk on water. Woman and child abuse, corruption, etc, lie in our own hands.

Our attitude towards teachers and medical staff should be more supportive.

Teaching our children respect for the elderly and everybody else is not in the government's hands. Parents should be parents and children just that: children. Unfortunately there is a very negative and toxic energy in our society and kids struggle to find good role models these days.

The toilets at the Company’s Garden are a real shocker these days. Both the steel basins have been stolen. Imagine that!

Who could carry them out and why did nobody see it happen? And it seems like they are not going to be replaced soon.

They should rather lock this health hazard (could you spare me a disinfecting wipe and mask perhaps?). Most of the time there is no toilet paper available.

The floor is soaking wet. It is so bad that even die-hard drug users shun the toilets! Foreign tourists arrive daily by the bus-load. Surely this should be a priority? The public toilets at Thibault Square are tops. Clean, fresh and the lady who runs the daily cleaning is super friendly.

As I am sitting here I am actually absent-minded. I need to go for an operation on June 10 at Groote Schuur hospital.

They are going to remove my gallbladder. I have never had any operations so I am a bit nervous about it.

I Googled the whole procedure so I have some idea of what is going to happen. I have stones and I was advised it would be better in the long run to remove the whole gallbladder. I am going to keep the stones and design some sort of a necklace with leather and thin copper wire (no, not Prasa wire!).

Exciting times lie ahead of us. Our country and its people have so much potential, so many blessings. We are a proud nation. We have come a long way.

We can weather this storm together in our fight against homelessness, hunger and abuse. Corruption must not be tolerated. Women should be able to move freely, without fear of violence. Children should be able to go out and play.

* Danny Oosthuizen is the ambassador of #TheDignityProject. In his weekly column for the Cape Argus he tackles the struggles homeless people face. Connect with Danny on Facebook and on Twitter @masekind3213 or via email: [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.