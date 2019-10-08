Danny's Diary: Revelations from my first rhino sighting









A white Rhino cow wakes up after she was tranquilized for DNA sampling by SANParks veterinarians and the Honorary Rangers in Kruger National Park. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Archives. And there he stood. In the middle of a hailstorm where we got soaking wet and windblown, I met this majestic beautiful animal: a rhino. It was my first encounter with one. He started walking towards the vehicle and, to be honest, I got a bit nervous. He stopped about 50m away. Then he turned the other way and silently moved off. I was blessed with a full-day game drive and spa visit at Aquila Safari Lodge, about two hours’ drive from the city. I got on the tour bus around 6.30 in the morning and after signing the indemnity forms, we took on the N1. The driver/tour guide had a great sense of humour. With me were tourists from Lebanon and the UK. The drive was enough time to engage with one another.

On arrival, welcome drinks were waiting for us and the waiters were very friendly. We went straight to the dining room, where we enjoyed a buffet breakfast (champagne included).

The funny thing about Aquila lodge is the feeling of being there before. The atmosphere was so relaxing. Staff go out of their way to make us feel welcomed.

Shortly after our breakfast feast, we prepared for our game drive. We had just passed the security gate when the heavens opened up and hail came down in buckets. The guide handed us each a poncho. Mother Nature was in a bad mood. Soaking wet, we carried on with the drive.

They say Africa is not for sissies!

I got to see elephants, rhinos, springbok, buffalo, wildebeest, zebra and hippos. No sign of lions, but I guess no cat likes to get wet.

The guide was passionate about the animals and shared his knowledge. Sadly the drive had to end. After we returned, more welcome drinks appeared. Lunch was served buffet style and the choice of food endless.

We had around three hours before our transport would return us to Cape Town. Aquila has a spa section with pool, sauna, steam room and work stations for therapists to give facials, massages or manicures.

Danny from Ladles of Love is the man behind the scenes who got me on this tour. I’ve seen rhinos, and on reflection, it saddens me that out there are people (monsters) who would kill them just for the horn. Since seeing this animal up close, I’m more driven to support whoever fights for protection of our “national asset”.

I don’t really think we know what treasures we have in our country. Such a diverse group of wild animals and flora, unspoiled beaches and majestic mountains.

We can go from desert, to coastal to sub-tropical and grass fields. We must protect it all. Conserve it. And share with the world. I ask my readers to plant a tree: give back to nature.

