Danny's Diary: Still have life in me despite fighting cancer









DANNY Oosthuizen models one of the beanies that were handed out with street sales of the Cape Argus newspaper. Last week was a really huge challenge for me. Pancreatic cancer is something I knew nothing about until I was diagnosed. My biggest challenge I have now is nutrition. The fact that my pancreas is not producing enzymes as it should is hindering absorption of nutrients needed to stay healthy. I found some information on enzyme replacement tablets and R560 later I stood with 90 tablets in my hand. I am so grateful to my friend Kerry Hoffman, who managed to track down the pills. The idea is to take one tablet just before having a meal. So far it is going much better.

The pancreas of mine is also not regulating insulin, so my blood glucose levels at some stage was 28.

I had to cut out all sugar, most fats, meat, fizzy drinks and could not even replace the sugar with artificial sweeteners.

There is so much hidden sugar in our food, some under a different name, such as sucrose.

I spent so much time scrutinising the content list on the packaging.

My biggest worry is constant diarrhoea. There are moments when I don’t even want to leave home. I had many accidents in public and it was so embarrassing. I am now on permanent anti-diarrhoea treatment.

I am so grateful for all the support I get from my friends and strangers out there. My mind is positive, but I can feel and see how this monster is slowly taking its toll on my body.

I tire quickly. Everything I do is so much slower than before. I force myself out of bed every morning around six. I am in a daze. I feel inadequate when with other people, as at times I can’t keep up.

I am grateful for the life I still can live, as difficult as it is. But I simply can’t deny the fact that things are the way they are, and it will never be the way it was.

I can feel it. Every day is not the same. Some days are better than others. I am more stressed about the people in my life. It can’t be easy for them. They are so brave and supportive. But I can see the sadness in their eyes.

I seldom go out after dark. I feel insecure. I prefer to be at home. I used to enjoy reading, but lately my mind wanders.

I never thought I would make it to celebrate my birthday next month. I turn 50 on November 6.

I am hosting a little party for the elderly at the Kensington old-age home on Saturday, November 9.

I usually don’t plan ahead any more, but I guess the show must go on.

I applied for a passport because I still would like to jump on a plane and perhaps end up in Zanzibar.

As you can see, there is still life in me, just my body is doing it’s own thing.

* Danny Oosthuizen is the ambassador of #TheDignityProject. In his weekly column for the Cape Argus he tackles the struggles homeless people face. Connect with Danny on Facebook and on Twitter @masekind3213 or via email: [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.