Danny's Diary: We need help to help ourselves









File picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency/ANA. I sit here and have no clue what to say. There is so much going on in the world of homelessness that makes no sense. One issue is the fact that there are no long-term solutions available for the homeless. Yet we still get chased from one area to another. Belongings are still removed. And here’s the irony of it all. It’s the members of the community who donate our blankets. Some pay our ID card application fee. When law enforcement do a removal and take away our stuff, it’s the community who must pay for blankets again. There was a time when we could cover most of our daily needs. We did recycling. We washed cars. We “parked” cars. Whatever we did were blocked by the powers-that-be. Now people are shocked and puzzled as to why begging is on the up.

For a silly reason people think homelessness is going to go away.

People in power are blatantly harassing the homeless - bending over backwards to make our life a living hell.

We sit with disappointment, resentment, animosity and mistrust. From both sides.

Why would major role-players do blanket drives? How come our belongings get taken away?

Note that summer’s on its way. We’re no longer going to need stuff like blankets. What they gonna do now? Remove the clothing we wear?

Who is the “power” behind the “remove raids” instructions? Who are the puppet masters? Apartheid and racism are rife in our city. Most homeless people are either African or Cape Malay

Why have a social development department at the City which is supposed to create a long-term solution? Winter readiness programmes are not it.

This is why Souper Troopers are such a beacon of hope to the homeless. They’re creating a human hub for the needy. A one-stop shop.

The social behaviour and trends are very complex. Yet we still operate the way we did years ago. There must be a change in action, relevant to the current challenges the homeless face.

It would be so much better to create a way for us to do our own fishing than to feed us.

NGO’s exist and depend on donor funds. If we managed to eradicate homelessness there would be a closure of many NGO’s out there. The same goes for TB and HIV. It’s aad reality.

Cape Town became a world class city. Clever design and management turned it into a sought-after destination for many.

Poor people looked at this Mother of all Cities as a beacon of hope to start a life with job possibilities and a good life.

The dream turned into a nightmare. And the streets became home to many. And nothing out there is positive, uplifting or inspiring. It’s hell. It messes you up for life. Nothing makes sense but it’s a reality nobody out there would ever begin to understand.

Help us to help ourselves. Don’t destroy our humanity.

* Danny Oosthuizen is the ambassador of #TheDignityProject. In his weekly column for the Cape Argus he tackles the struggles homeless people face. Connect with Danny on Facebook and on Twitter @masekind3213 or via email: [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.