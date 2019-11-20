Danny's Diary: When I'm down, I find solace in memories









Cape Argus former editor Gasant Abarder with Danny Oosthuizen celebrate his birthday. "Being fully aware of the state of the world I try to detach myself from it at times and be more mindful of the everyday joy and positive connections," writes Danny. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) These days I am not a morning person. My sleeping patterns have changed during the past few months. I battle to sleep at night but, come day break, I want to sleep. Last Saturday I was up early, but not completely functional. The supervisor at Hope Exchange called me to go to the back of the building. I could not understand why he wanted me there, but down the stairs I went - et voila! A surprise birthday party organised by the Cape Argus! It took me a couple of long seconds to realise what was going on. They got me a larger-than life cake with my picture on it. It was so beautiful. The fact that my face was on the cake made me very adamant not to cut it. But cut and share I did. My friend Kerry from Souper Troopers came around and we went off to the beach in Sea Point. Here we hooked up with some Troopers and just relaxed while having more cake. Two cakes with my face picture on it in one day made me feel like the queen on a postage stamp. Being surrounded by genuine friends made me forget about my challenge and it was surreal to just be in a place and, without much to say, still had a ball of a time.

Danny Oosthuizen celebrate his birthday with a Cape Argus team. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Argus editor Aziz Hartley with Danny Oosthuizen celebrate his birthday. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

There are so many negative issues shaping our world and one hears about retrenchments, unemployment and corruption on a daily basis. Sometimes one cannot help but be in total despair for those who are struggling to make ends meet.

Being fully aware of the state of the world I try to detach myself from it at times and be more mindful of the everyday joy and positive connections with nature and the special people one surround yourself with. Certain food and songs bring back fond memories and I go back into time to these special moments I had.

One also realises how many things we take for granted - opportunities, friendship, etc. How our differences actually hold us together. How respect and consideration towards oneself and others can shift your mind into a more tolerant human being.

Being diabetic made me scrutinise what I consume. And with self-control and discipline I got it all balanced out. However, I must confess that my first cup of coffee in the morning is with two spoons of sugar. And then of course my birthday was a sugar rush that made my levels sky high. Coma material.

I am touched by the goodwill, generosity and genuine concern the readers show towards me. Total strangers sending me mail, wishing me well.

There is a place in one’s soul where even cancer can’t contaminate. A place with respect and admiration towards everyday people who change lives by just being themselves.

A sincere feeling of possibilities over-looked. Another new day. Another sacred moment witnessing the sunrise. Children’s laughter. The smell of classic Cape Malay cuisine as you walk down the streets of the Bo-Kaap.

* Danny Oosthuizen is the ambassador of #TheDignityProject. In his weekly column for the Cape Argus he tackles the struggles homeless people face. Connect with Danny on Facebook and on Twitter @masekind3213 or via email: [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.