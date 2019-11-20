Last Saturday I was up early, but not completely functional. The supervisor at Hope Exchange called me to go to the back of the building. I could not understand why he wanted me there, but down the stairs I went - et voila! A surprise birthday party organised by the Cape Argus! It took me a couple of long seconds to realise what was going on.
They got me a larger-than life cake with my picture on it. It was so beautiful. The fact that my face was on the cake made me very adamant not to cut it. But cut and share I did.
My friend Kerry from Souper Troopers came around and we went off to the beach in Sea Point. Here we hooked up with some Troopers and just relaxed while having more cake. Two cakes with my face picture on it in one day made me feel like the queen on a postage stamp.
Being surrounded by genuine friends made me forget about my challenge and it was surreal to just be in a place and, without much to say, still had a ball of a time.