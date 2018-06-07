BACKS UP: ANC councillors were unhappy that some DA members turned their backs on Mayor Patricia de Lille while she was delivering her speech to council last week. The ANC gave her a standing ovation. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)

The DA has hung out its dirty linen and is finally showing its true character. It seems to have come as quite a nasty surprise to many DA supporters that the party’s leadership is torn by infighting and an inability to grapple with its transition as a pure opposition to dealing with responsibility of governing. However, the “Desperate Alliance” is now teaching even its most ardent followers that it’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

With no Jacob Zuma to distract the public, the party’s crisis is not merely persisting; it has been steadily permeated other parts of the Western Cape and the rest of the country. The sheer ferocity of what is essentially a fourfold crisis has cleaved from the original organisational crisis a full-blown governance and constitutional crisis, which threatens to become an ideological one as well. We may pause to consider an ethical dimension to this crisis.

Identity is at the heart of the DA’s organisational crisis. The neat cappuccino party was alluring as Zuma dismantled the ANC’s nonracialism. But now it’s coming apart as the brown mass at the bottom refuses to be dominated by the white froth on top, while the visible black sprinkles now have to earn some legitimacy in the community they hope to represent. Nonracial, the DA is not. Multiracial maybe, but what is increasingly clear is that white domination is undiminished: they can’t even admit to the existence of white privilege and black poverty. Neither can the white faction contemplate sharing their power. Ask Lindiwe Mazibuko and Patricia de Lille.

The second aspect of the identity crisis is whether the DA is government or opposition? Where they are elected to govern, especially in the Western Cape, they want the benefit of being judged in oppositional terms, expecting, and often getting, a free pass for governance failures. Political pundits often oblige them at the behest of a desire to keep ANC power in check. Thus far the DA has escaped the scrutiny that must keep elected governments focused on their responsibility to the citizens for services and prudent resource management.

The third aspect of their identity crisis is about their ideological orientation. The DA’s roots are hybrid: born of an English liberal strain and Afrikaner fascism, their ambition now requires some colour in the party and presence in the townships.

The price of this is that representatives of these townships can only compete there off the ideological template that the state must intervene in black poverty by regulating and transforming white privilege. The fig leaf of liberalism could mask the authoritarian residue of their Afrikaner constituency, but cannot compensate for the increasing “illiberalism” that is besieging the DA’s core. The quest for power itself has corroded the liberal core, hence the “desperate alliance” with Julius Malema and the EFF.

This brings us to the DA’s governance crisis.

The party that so often lectures the ANC has simply been asleep at the wheel.

They were surprised by the water crisis, which scientists had long warned about and thought at first it could be solved by media spin like “Day Zero”, conjured up by Tony Leon’s communications firm which is still running the City’s communications department.

But then the DA realised that being alarmist was counter-productive to tourism and investments, as well as to their electoral aspirations. Leader Mmusi Maimane thought he could gain some “faux president” credentials by becoming premier and mayor all at once until he realised that he was effectively casting a vote of no confidence in both his underlings, Helen Zille and De Lille, and got out as suddenly as he entered, taking Day Zero with him.

What cannot be manipulated as easily is DA governance besieged by service and housing protests, and these threaten to become land protests since the DA has shown with the Tafelberg property that they would rather sell state land to their own interest groups. They have chosen gentrification over densification of housing.

More protests are in the offing as the tariffs for water and services will go up by a whopping 20% even as people consume less water and services.

The constitutional crisis for the DA is in the manner in which they are trying to oust De Lille.

She refused to resign when asked, and preferred disciplinary proceedings if procedurally fair and publicly transparent.

The DA is not telling anyone why, but they clearly have no appetite for the logical disciplinary route. They tried a council vote of no confidence in her and lost because about 40 of their own councillors and most of the opposition refused point blank to be used to resolve a DA vendetta, even if they had their own problems with the mayor.

This was when the straw clutching commenced. Or is it clutching at clauses? The disciplinary action clause was abandoned, and they convened a conference to design a “De Lille clause”, a move which strengthens the view that the DA is severely divided and increasingly illiberal.

Then they were in court to test the “self-dismissal” clause, and lost the first round to see De Lille reinstated mayor.

The constitutional issue is this: De Lille was deployed to council by the DA but elected as mayor by the council. With the DA having no joy in council or even in court, they are desperately seeking to bypass council to impose DA diktat (even Zuma knew he had to resign or be voted out in Parliament).

They illiberally railed against the court’s reinstatement of De Lille, pronouncing contemptuously that she can return to drink tea and drive CA1 but they’ll make the important council decisions in their caucus.

Their desperation now risks an ethical crisis as they start leaking internal documents and texts that purportedly show how venal and corrupt De Lille was as mayor. The ethical challenge is in the admission that they knew all along of ethical problems with appointments, tenders, expenditure, nepotism, and all manner of alleged infractions, which were strenuously denied and covered up by the DA. Why keep quiet about these when you were so loud, vocal and strident about Zuma?

The citizens of Cape Town, the Western Cape and South Africa are ready to hold the DA up to scrutiny.

Maybe the party should accede to De Lille’s call for an open, public, no holds barred disciplinary proceeding to test what they have hidden from us for so long.

If not, these crises may well morph into an electoral crisis for the DA next year.

* Ebrahim Rasool is South Africa’s former chief-diplomat to Washington, former premier and currently ANC's elections head of the Western Cape.

