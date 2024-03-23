Death knell is being sounded for TikTok

I have been a “social media influencer” for just more than four years and there are some very interesting things happening in the industry right now. I started my content creation journey during lockdown, as many others did, through TikTok. At that time the platform was booming. Extensive amounts of short-form, anything-goes content at the touch of a button. However, over the years, TikTok seems to be doing everything to move away from what made them great in the first place.

Their biggest downfall at the moment has been their shift to push content on the algorithm that is longer form (anywhere from 3+ minutes) and filmed in landscape. This immense shift, with the fact that Universal Music Group pulled all of their music from the platform, is a clear sign to me that TikTok’s downfall has begun. The final nail in the coffin is that TikTok’s regulations are more stringent than ever. I can no longer have someone record me while driving because the TikTok team flags it as a “dangerous activity”. Automotive testing and spinning content is my niche, which makes this regulation a big problem for my page.

The sad part is that I am not the only creator struggling on this platform. As creators who often put hours into editing and coming up with new and innovative ideas, it’s extremely frustrating to have one’s content removed after an hour on the “for you” page. Because of this, many creators are moving over to Instagram. On this platform creators are still celebrated for their quick, quirky and impactful content. It seems Instagram reels may have copied the trusty recipe from TikTok, executing it better than the original platform. Even though TikTok has done well in the realm of paid content for creators, as well as given many other ways that viewers can support creators on the app, it’s mission to evolve has been one of its biggest downfalls. It’s time to join the other creators and abandon ship.

* Matt Boyd, Founder of JDM IKIGAI. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus