Death penalty is God’s will on Earth, enforcing divine justice

We are deceived as a society to believe our judicial system is working while murder, rape, violence and injury, etc against innocent people continues as if everything is normal. For example, the melodrama regarding Thabo Bester gives society a clear picture of how criminals think and operate. There is no respect for anything or anyone besides themselves, and the rest of society are measured as victims on whom criminals are entitled to prey, since genuine justice is absent.

Many criminals, in truth, are worse than animals. Let me explain. The theory of humans rising above the rank of angels or falling below the level of an animal is alluded to in many ancient religious and philosophical texts. In Christianity, there is a belief that humans are created in the image of God and have the potential for spiritual growth and salvation which can elevate them beyond the limits of earthly existence. In Islam, humans are considered a unique creation. While angels are seen as beings of light and worship God without free will, animals are seen as part of the natural world.

Since humans have free will, intellect and capacity for moral choice, this separates humans from both angels and animals. In ancient Greek philosophy, mostly in Plato and Aristotle, there is a distinction between the rational soul of humans and the lower, instinctual nature of animals. Humans, with their rationality and ability to contemplate the nature of reality, are seen as having the potential to transcend their animalistic tendencies and strive for higher virtues and understanding.

Engaging the animalistic instinctive choices, it is believed that animals tend to attack only when they are either hungry or feel threatened and need to protect themselves and their immediate family. Oddly, humans can harm others without feeling the need to feed or protect themselves or families. They cause harm because they choose that specific path. For example, those who sell drugs do so to live a more luxurious lifestyle. This criminality is not simply about buying bread or milk for their families.

Once again, every genuine religious and philosophical text on Earth reinforces divine justice, especially when it comes to those who purposely cause harm to others. The death penalty for those who kill and spread corruption is a divine sanction from Heaven above. It is necessary that those who oppose and undermine the death penalty must be warned that they oppose God’s will on Earth and that they will pay a heavy price whether they believe in God or not.

* Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus