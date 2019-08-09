"Despite my many achievements, professional and material, I remained in a township designed to remind me that I wasn’t fully human. That racism is still extant." Picture: EPA

I spent my childhood at 14 Klapperbos Street, Kewtown. Street names were Springbok, Kudu, Eland. We didn’t connect these Afrikaans names with the racial policy of separating the fair-skinned from the dusky citizens. This outpost was the first of many moves to keep the races separate. Some of our neighbours were “different”.

Their sojourns lasted from a few weeks to a couple of months until they passed certain criteria to qualify as “white”. This included a “pencil-through-the-hair test”.

Blacks were clusters of pipe-smoking, great-coat wearing men who ghosted down our street early in the mornings in one direction, and then back again in the gloaming. We didn’t know then, but they went home at night to bachelor flats in Langa, separated from us by uncleared bush.

We gravitated “upwards” to Alicedale, across from Klipfontein Road, from where my wife and I got married. We rented a house in Surrey Street, Goodwood, with a view to buying. But even there the demon of separateness followed and relegated us to raising our children in Bonteheuwel. Blombos, Jakkalsvlei, Blue Gum, Kalksteenfontein, Netreg.

Hurting names.

Where is all this leading? Right to this desk, where I am typing this week’s column here in Belhar.

From day one, right up to now, the spectrum of man’s inhumanity to man has followed me. I have construed, contrived, constructed, connived a life that contained a modicum of decency. But all my achievements were celebrated in a domicile chosen by the “others”. And within a racial category.

Despite my many achievements, professional and material, I remained in a township designed to remind me that I wasn’t fully human. That racism is still extant.

And that’s the burden of my song. Not that I want to be white, or black, or anything this narrow-minded bigotry could invent to legitimate its own mindless cruelty.

There are those who now reassure us that we all suffered. Yes, but some suffered with hot-water taps while others suffered in hovels.

Our schools were extensions of this cruelty. Our religion was used to inculcate obedience. The flawed conviction that people were different based on skin-colour is nearly indelible. There’s very little evidence of a change of heart.

That we aren’t at each other’s throats demanding restitution after a quarter century of release is the result of the gentle diplomacy of Madiba, who was helped in writing the Constitution by the very demons who invented racism. Whites are still protected.

When the mess we are in becomes impossible, they and their now- “protected rights” can simply spread their spread-sheets and fly back across the sea.

Harsh words? Uncharacteristic of me? Perhaps. How many more commissions will sit before we sit down and speak the truth?

Not soon, it seems.

