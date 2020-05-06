Dismissals and more during a national state of disaster

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In the second part of our lockdown we are experiencing enormous problems and also benefiting medically in the most fantastic way. In this column, I take a look at the various issues arising from unemployment, retrenchment, dismissals, short time and various forms of non-payment. I have been receiving hundreds of emails from employees, trade unions and businesses about what is the legal thing to do and in many instances, the right thing to do. We must not confuse law with morality and we must not confuse some of the regulations put out by the Department of Employment and Labour with the law. Our legal situation is governed by the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the Labour Relations Act. The labour legislation has not been overturned and the regulations can’t effect amendments to our labour law. Our labour legislation has stood the test of time and since the dawn of our democracy, our Labour Relation Act and our Basic Conditions of Employment Act have been effective in ensuring there is fairness in the workplace.

Our legislation does get amended from time to time. The amendments take many months, sometimes years to be debated, consulted and approved. Amendments to legislation have to go through a strict democratic process with public input and in particular, input from the portfolio committee of employment and labour and thereafter the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

This legislative regime has not been tampered with by the emergency situation. Our minister of employment and labour has been producing regulations and directives within the ambit of our law.

It is therefore necessary to explore, first, the constraints of the law and thereafter delve into some of the regulations so that we can give answers to our readers’ questions.

The regular questions are about whether the employer must pay while the employee is at home and whether employees are forced to take their leave. Many employers are expecting employees to continue with their work whether at the workplace if they are an essential service or at home, if they can provide the services electronically. The employers have requested the employees to take certain salary cuts, anything up to 70%.

We must first look at the Basic Conditions of Employment Act in order to answer some of the questions. It is clear from the act that employers can insist employees take all their outstanding leave. This will be paid leave.

Furthermore, there is no right for an employee to demand a salary if no work has been done.

The minister of labour made a contrary statement at the beginning of the lockdown but this is not correct, and the legislation stands firm. Subsequently, the Labour Ministry has corrected the situation and put out a plea for employers, who can afford to, to pay salaries while employees are at home.

Some employers have made a decision to partially pay some salary and to use the TERS claim system through the Department of Labour.

It is my understanding that it is correct for an employer to at least make the application to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) for the employee’s salary, if the employee is earning a partial salary or no salary.

The ministry has put out a call for all employers to make the application on behalf of the employees and not for the individuals to claim. If individuals claimed, it would clog up the system and make it even more dysfunctional than it is.

Many employers have put in their claims and have received no acknowledgement from the Department of Labour. There is the fear that because of the numerous claims logged, the payment will not be forthcoming at the end of this month.

The Department of Employment and Labour has promised that payments will be timeously made, and that the system is up and running.

I have not seen or heard of any payments coming through under the TERS system. I am also aware that many of the UIF claimants who have been on the system before the lockdown, missed their payment at the end of last month.

I have not had an explanation from the department about why this took place, but I am receiving positive replies from many of our readers that the payments have started trickling through. If someone has not received last month’s payment then it is important to follow up with the commissioner. I could also try to help.

I am also aware that many employees have discovered that they have either never been registered for UIF or that despite UIF payments being deducted, the payments were not passed over to the Department of Employment and Labour.

The non-payment of UIF on behalf of a staff member is illegal. Employers are urged to come forward immediately, and have all their staff registered.

This can be done in retrospect. Even if someone has been employed for many years, the department is receiving backpay to ensure that everyone comes back onto the system. For employers who have been deducting UIF and not paying it over, this is a criminal offence. Urgent payments should take place immediately.

The offices of the Department of Employment and Labour are closed. Anyone who normally makes application for their payments from the UIF can claim electronically.

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping has assured the public that the systems are up and running and the electronic claims would be acknowledged. I am aware that many of the claims have not been acknowledged. We do need to exercise a certain amount of patience.

I am aware that the systems are complicated and the applications are not easy to complete. I have been struggling to give advice on what needs to be specifically put into the various applications.

I have forwarded many of the questions to the UIF commissioner. I can happily report that the commissioner has been responding to the queries and has passed it onto his officials who are experts in the systems and the protocol. On a similar note, I have received commentary from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration that it is expecting a deluge of claims to come through to their offices over the next few months

The Department of Employment and Labour has given the CCMA permission to close all its physical offices. There are commissioners and administrators running the computer systems to ensure that claims are logged and that dates are given for conciliations and arbitrations.

Expecting the system to come online next month, I have received many dates from the CCMA for conciliations and arbitrations. The head of the CCMA said the time limits are applicable and should anyone wish to challenge a dismissal, retrenchment or an unfair labour practice, this must be done timeously and can be done electronically. Any employer objecting to an arbitration immediately after conciliation, must put in their objections timeously, even during the lockdown.

The predictions for our economy have not been good and it does look like many small businesses are collapsing and other businesses are shrinking.

In light of this, it is recommended that every staff member protects their position of employment and tries to co-operate with the employer by at least considering a reduction in salary, and possibly even performing other functions not included in the letter of employment. Jobs are becoming more and more difficult to obtain and we expect this difficulty to last at least until the middle of next year.

On a more pleasant note, it has been heartening to see most employers co-operating with the Department of Employment and Labour and ensuring that their staff are safe and sound. Many employers are doing everything they can to ensure their staff receive as much of their salary as possible and most employers are ensuring that benefits such as medical aid are paid. We need to applaud the employers who have looked after the welfare of their staff.

* Michael Bagraim is the DA's deputy spokesperson for Employment and Labour, and a labour lawyer.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.