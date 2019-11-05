My grandfather was a tailor in District Six and he would proudly speak of the suits he made for advocates and judges. My grandmother would reminisce about how she polished her wooden floors until they gleamed and people would compliment her on her beautiful floors.
These pleasant memories would be followed by straight-out-of-the-history-book versions of forced removals.
A chapter of their lives that was too hard to talk about. It is with the spiritual understanding that this desolate land of District Six holds countless unspoken memories of joy and pain that I set out to create my documentary, District Six Rising from the Dust.
I started by speaking to my mother. She spoke candidly about being forcibly removed. It was the first time she’d done so - and on camera.
Through that I realised what they had robbed us of. My grandfather owned five houses in District Six but was only restituted one house - the house I was living in while I made my documentary.
When I asked about what happened to his tailor shop, my mother recollected how they had gone on a pilgrimage to Mecca and upon their return, Hartley’s Tailor shop was demolished.