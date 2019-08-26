Does true artificial intelligence (AI) even exist? Will it ever exist, or will it end the world before we reach its capacity?. File Picture: Andreas Gebert/ Reuters

Does true artificial intelligence (AI) even exist? Will it ever exist, or will it end the world before we reach its capacity? The hype around AI is a media frenzy. If we aren’t careful, we will ruin the name, due to a lack of knowledge, before it has a chance to prove itself.

AI is a beautiful concept of futuristic computing that the tech industry and academic research is leading in a way that will one day see dramatic changes to the way we live. It will pivot the human race into a new digital era.

AI is misunderstood. Computers are not thinking for themselves nor are they able to live on their own.

Some difficult mathematical problems that are hard to crack via computer alone, such as image recognition, end up developing an aura of magic. We tend to imagine that only AI could hold such an ability. Yet, once we solve such a vast problem, we see that it’s just good computer engineering and not “artificial” or even that intelligent - it’s merely consistent advancements.

What is AI really? To quote Wikipedia, true AI is a “hypothetical machine that exhibits behaviour at least as skilful and flexible as humans do”.

While we are not ready to call our computer power AI, machine learning is making headway in one of the most exciting technological developments in history. It should not be confused with artificial intelligence thinking for itself. Humongous amounts of data churning through the processing wheels of machines is creating accurate predictions and is able to solve complex algorithms faster than before. But it is yet to do this for itself or mimic a human’s brain.

If anything, AI remains a few decades away. We should avoid using the futuristic term for now or we will be doing a disservice by making false claims about all the great technological feats provided by machine learning. Let’s enjoy the journey into the next-gen digital era, however artificial it is.

Carey Van Vlaanderen

* Van Vlaanderen is chief executive at ESET South Africa.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media