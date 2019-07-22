A CONFRONTATION between a member of BLF and an animal anti-cruelty activist at Clifton Beach in Cape Town. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Communications. What does this word mean to most of us? Often, it’s seen as an activity or function - one of many. Or, worse, as a “department” in an organisation, alongside others - like “logistics” and “finance”. Oh dear.

Communications is radically more than that. It’s about everything.

It’s our lifeblood, actually. Coursing through our arteries and organs. Supplying life-giving oxygen to every single part of our system.

As humans, we share this place, planet Earth. And we do this mainly by communing. Together, all that communal connecting is “communications”.

But the big old world, and the tiny space inside our heads, are all noisy places. So what’s most important, in all that crazy abundance of detail and complexity?

Which conversations matter most?

Good question. Some people rely on the press. In our past, our best newspapers have been our “Hyde Park Corners” - the podiums where people have been free to speak their minds, get stuff off their chests, ask the difficult questions, expose the secretive and sinister. Call out the lies.

But in this digital age, this power to “own the conversation” has been diffused. To maintain “hegemony” is now far more of a challenge.

Antonio Gramsci would probably be delighted. For democratising the public voice is an egalitarian end in itself.

So who now sets the dominant agendas? The World Economic Forum (WEF) has attempted to frame the most vital conversations on planet Earth. To ambitiously “improve the state of the world”.

The WEF reported bluntly this year: “Economic policies and systems have failed to deliver on people’s expectations.”

The WEF spoke of this precise time in our history as one of “unprecedented uncertainty, fragility and controversy”. Populist uprisings around the world “are driven by a broad-based urge to take back control of society”.

But equally: “We are entering into a Fourth Industrial Revolution shaped by advanced technologies from the physical, digital and biological worlds that combine to create innovations at a speed and scale unparalleled in human history.”

Running countries, provinces and cities is a complex business.

Governments are machines, comprising thousands of moving parts.

Sophisticated production lines manned by armies of skilled technicians.

But we remain humans. So our togetherness is still defined, fundamentally, by our communications with each other.

So, for the next five years or so, what shall we speak about most?

What subjects are deserving of our maximum attention?

We can’t talk about everything at the same time. We’ll need to choose.

Our conversations need simple, clear subject choices. Around our dinner tables. And around our head table, between our leaders.

