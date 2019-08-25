The illegal activity at intersections has become one of the so-called “little” misdemeanours that law enforcement officials and the public turn a blind eye to, writes Geoff Embling. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Many traffic intersections in our cities are occupied by beggars and pedlars of wares, who pursue a captive audience when the lights turn red. The definition of harassment involves a person not being able to escape unwanted demands or threats.

Demanding a driver’s attention while trapped at a robot falls under this definition. Few people are aware that it is illegal to loiter at traffic intersections. The National Road Traffic Act (duties of pedestrians) states that, “A pedestrian shall not walk on a roadway except for the purpose of crossing from one side to the other or for some other sufficient reason”.

There seems to be a perception in South African that begging and selling goods constitutes a “sufficient reason” to be there.

This perception is reinforced by a lack of will from law enforcement agencies to remove the offenders.

It is unpleasant to be approached by sullen-looking beggars holding bags, asking for rubbish and pleading for money if one doesn’t have any rubbish to put in their bags.

A number of beggars in the Durban city centre have taken to painting their faces white, wearing multi-coloured clown wigs and making duck noises by blowing through their teeth into short pieces of plastic straw.

Sometimes one stops at an intersection at night and a face, painted white and wearing a clown wig, suddenly appears outside ones window.

It is enough to frighten the wits out of tourists, who may be on edge because of crime and who don’t understand the antics of the street urchins.

Beggars and sellers of wares make people feel unsafe at traffic lights, particularly at night. Why should a person have to wind up her window and keep an eye on her rear view mirror to make sure that the guy wandering around her car isn’t going to break her window and grab her bag?

The illegal activity at intersections has become one of the so-called “little” misdemeanours that law enforcement officials and the public turn a blind eye to. Because of the lack of jobs and a general disregard for law and order, those who are seen to be disadvantaged are pitied and given leeway to do things they shouldn’t do.

People tend to forget that begging is an age-old profession and an art, and beggars in South Africa have a veritable gold mine at their disposal - a wealthy segment of the population made up of people who enjoy their comforts and who want to steer clear of poverty, but at the same time feel a sense of guilt because of their privilege.

Beggars exploit this to the maximum, providing an opportunity for “caring” folk to give away a few rand from the comfort of their cars to ease their consciences.

Unfortunately, beggars distract us from the true poverty in the country.

Many people want to give to the needy, but some don’t feel comfortable going into impoverished areas, so they end up offering their change to professional drifters who hang around shops, restaurants and other places where money changes hands.

These vagrants earn a lot compared to the 99% of really poor people whom no one sees because they have too much dignity to venture out and ask for money.

Beggars often defend their turf by brutal means to secure their business interests from other would-be competitors. Some tend to be crass and demanding, and create unsafe conditions for the public.

They make up a tiny percentage of poor people; but because they are conspicuous they are seen as the face of “the poor”.

This makes them the worst sort of people to support.

If someone really wants to help those in need then he or she could keep an eye open for people digging in bins, or for those who look really poor, but are not asking for money.

It is not difficult to identify such people, approach them discreetly and give them a R50 or R100 note, or whatever sum one wants to donate.

True charity involves being proactive - putting aside a certain sum each month and using ones mind and will to identify where help is really needed, instead of being coerced to give when one doesn’t want to.

* Geoff Embling is from Grahamstown. He enjoys politics and philosophy, and he writes in his own capacity as a freelance writer.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.