Durban bus tragedy should serve as a wake-up call to the ANC

The tragedy that occurred during the ANC manifesto launch in Durban is a sad reminder of how little value is placed on the lives of ordinary South Africans. The loss of nine lives is a devastating blow that will be felt by their families for years to come. It is unacceptable that they had to lose their lives because of the ANC’s desperation to fill up the stadium.

It is clear that the ANC was willing to go to extreme lengths to ensure that they had enough people in attendance to make the launch look successful. The fact that more people were brought in by bus from other provinces is telling. It shows that the ANC could not rely on support in the area, so they had to import supporters. The ANC's offer of free transport, food and entertainment to those who attended the launch is a testament to how little they think of the people who support them.

By dangling these inducements in front of people, they have reduced them to nothing more than a means to an end. It is a cynical ploy to use poverty and desperation in order to win votes. The fact that the ANC elite were given better treatment than the rank-and-file supporters is a clear indication of how unequal the ANC has become. It shows that there is one set of rules for those at the top and another for everyone else. It is a reminder of how little the ANC has done to create a more equal society. The lack of accommodation for those who travelled great distances is also deeply troubling. It shows a lack of concern for the safety and wellbeing of the people upon whom the ANC relies support.

It is unacceptable that people had to travel hundreds of kilometres back to their homes in the middle of the night in overcrowded buses. The deaths of those nine people are a wake-up call to the ANC. They need to stop treating people as commodities and start treating them with the respect and dignity they deserve. This is why ANC support is dwindling so fast. The ANC needs to go back to its founding documents, where people – not the elite –are the centre of the movement.

* Visvin Reddy, Durban.

Cape Argus