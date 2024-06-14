Editor’s Note: Can the DA shift from opposition to ruling party?

The Democratic Alliance has for over two decades played the part of opposition party to the ANC government. It has relished the role of antagonist – in scrutinising and criticising the ruling party’s every policy and every shortcoming.

It has mounted countless legal challenges against almost every law and bill introduced by the government, including the NHI, Bela and land expropriation bills, and the Employment Equity Amendment Act, among others. As a watchdog, it has held leaders and civil servants to account in Parliament, legislature, the courts and in the media. The DA has only tasted real power in the Western Cape and Cape Town, where it has maintained rule for three successive terms.

But that is set to change as the party enters a new era in South African politics and a new era in its own history: National and Provincial coalition government. How the DA takes to the “Government of National Unity” (GNU) with the ANC and other parties will be intriguing to observe. It would have to pivot from opposition to its traditional arch-rivals, to partners in an unlikely alliance.

Will leader John Steenhuisen, who has traded endless insults and barbs with his ANC adversaries in the National Assembly over the years, alter his disposition to that of a collegial comrade? 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 🤝 A deal to rescue SA and build a prosperous future for all! DA Leader John Steenhuisen has announced the DA’s commitment to the new Government of National Unity.



Let’s unite and step up to defend our Constitution.



Watch the full speech: https://t.co/JpKC27gULA pic.twitter.com/Ah7fZxNVSw — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 14, 2024 How much of its liberal, centrist ideology would the DA be prepared to compromise in order to find common ground and purpose with the ANC, who will be the dominant party in the alliance?

How many of its principles and rules would it be willing to bend to remain in power with the ANC, whose policies are often at odds with theirs? Compromising on the details is significantly easier than agreeing on the fundamentals. What about all the court cases? Suing the ANC government would be tantamount to litigating against itself. Would the DA be able to successfully stamp its style of governance on the GNU?

How would its support base react to all the changes? And what would happen if the union were to fail? This is coalition politics – it can make or break a political party.

* Taariq Halim, Western Cape Regional Editor. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected].