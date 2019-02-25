The City of Cape Town’s Executive Mayor, Dan Plato (left), together with Mayco Member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi (right), announced details relating to the City’s human settlements milestones achieved. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Mayor Dan Plato and mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi on Sunday announced the City’s medium-term housing plan. Unsurprisingly, opposition parties lashed it as a DA election ploy. Elections are two months away and as May 8 draws near, more such announcements can be expected - and not only from the DA. Housing is an emotional issue for countless South Africans longing for a house they can call their own. Many have been on waiting lists for over two decades. Many end up as backyard dwellers, exploited by greedy landlords, and many more live in squalor in informal settlements. These are people stripped of their dignity.

What they need is the delivery of houses irrespective which political party is in control. That millions of people are still without their own houses 25 years into democracy is an indictment on those in power. Politicians will boast about how many houses have been built, but until all citizens have a home, politicians must accept that they've failed the nation. They've failed at fulfilling a most basic need and should be ashamed of themselves.

Ahead of the elections political parties will be pulling out all the stops to woo the electorate. Politicians are going to busy themselves with heart-warming events like handing out food parcels. They will be kissing babies and hugging the elderly. We urge voters to be alert. Don't be fooled. Interrogate whether any of these gestures are genuine.

* Aziz Hartley, Cape Argus editor.

