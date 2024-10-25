Editor’s Note: GNU contradictions laid bare between the ANC and the DA

The recent fallout between DA leader John Steenhuisen and President Cyril Ramaphosa over South Africa's stance on Russia has brought the inherent contradictions of the Government of National Unity (GNU) into sharp focus. With the DA distancing itself from Ramaphosa's comments that Russia is a "valuable ally and friend," tensions within the coalition government are beginning to boil over.

The cracks in the unity between South Africa's second-largest party and the ANC are increasingly evident, and opposition parties are watching closely, hoping the ANC will eventually oust the DA, opening the door to new coalition possibilities. The DA, with its pro-Western outlook, sharply contrasts with the ANC's warm embrace of Brics nations, notably Russia and China. While Ramaphosa this week lead South Africa’s delegation to the Brics summit, the absence of DA ministers was telling. The president’s insistence that the DA cannot impose its foreign policy views on his administration further highlights the disconnect between coalition partners.

The reality is that the ANC’s alliance with Russia and China is a strategic one, driven by economic considerations. BRICS countries offer South Africa significant opportunities in terms of trade, investment, and geopolitical influence. However, this alignment comes with its own set of contradictions, particularly when viewed through the lens of democracy and human rights, which the DA staunchly defends. The DA's rejection of Russia as an ally reflects its concern over international law and the broader implications for South Africa's democratic values. In the same breath, the DA has barely raised whimper to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government which seeks to starve and ultimately expel Palestinians from their homeland through a year-long campaign of terror under the guise of fighting Hamas.

As tensions rise, opposition parties are seizing the moment, hopeful that the GNU's internal disputes will force the ANC to reconsider its coalition arrangement. Like with other policy disputes, the DA leadership will have to weigh up its participation in the GNU and whether these are the contradictions they can conceivably digest. The alternative is a return to the opposition benches and zero impact on government policy.

Ultimately the Gravy Train will win out. * Quinton Mtyala, is the Western Cape Regional News Editor. Cape Argus