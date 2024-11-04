Editor’s Note: Godongwana’s spending proposals have missed the mark

The 2024 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, presented on Wednesday, underscores South Africa’s precarious fiscal position. While Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana outlined measures meant to stabilise and stimulate the economy, the proposal falls short by continuing unsustainable government spending, thereby increasing the risk of a debt default. To safeguard South Africa’s financial future, it is imperative to adopt stricter fiscal discipline.

Calls to end “austerity” from leftist voices, including the ANC’s Tripartite Alliance partners, argue that increased government spending is needed to combat unemployment, poverty and inequality. Yet, the pressing issues cannot justify an unchecked budget that risks financial ruin. Expanding government programmes without sufficient revenue streams will lead to higher debt levels and potentially weaken the country’s credit rating. South Africa cannot afford a bloated government apparatus. State-owned enterprises, plagued by inefficiencies and costly bailouts, continue to drain public funds. South Africa’s debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to peak at 75.5% by 2025/26. Interest payments alone are projected to consume nearly a quarter of government revenue by 2027/28.

The government must prioritise core functions and efficiently manage resources rather than expanding programmes. Focused, targeted spending on vital infrastructure and essential services can address urgent social needs without overwhelming the Budget. This measured approach offers a balanced path that avoids austerity’s severe cuts while containing spending. The GNU government should ease the onerous legislation, particularly for small businesses, which makes their ability to grow prohibitive. Ultimately, it will be small and medium-sized enterprises that grow the economy. It is time for a paradigm shift, with the government prioritising long-term financial stability over short-term political demands. Without decisive action to rein in expenditure, South Africa risks falling deeper into debt, hampering future generations with an unsustainable financial burden.

In these challenging times, fiscal restraint is not only necessary but a responsible step toward securing South Africa’s economic resilience and prosperity. * Quinton Mtyala, is the Western Cape Regional News Editor. Cape Argus