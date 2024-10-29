Editor’s Note: Health and safety of children is our collective responsibility

The rate of food poisoning incidents involving children across South Africa and more importantly the untimely deaths of six who ate contaminate snacks is alarming. More than 200 children across South Africa have been hospitalised after eating tainted food products which they bought from spaza shops.

Recent incidents have underscored the urgency of the situation. In October alone, 47 pupils from Rapelego Primary School in Hammanskraal were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning after consuming expired chocolates. Then, more than 70 Grade 12 pupils from various Gauteng schools experienced similar symptoms during a matric camp. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the recent food poisoning cases were declared a national security threat. Rightfully so.

This series of events, not limited to Gauteng and Mpumalanga has sounded the alarm with the authorities but urgent intervention is needed. Serious questions around the regulation of spaza shops need to be tackled. It is all good and well for the Department of Basic Education to call for enhanced food safety and hygiene education within schools and communities. But more can be done in terms health inspections and regulating the informal sector. According to the World Health Organization and the National Environmental Health Policy, a ratio of one EHP for every 10 000 people is essential for safeguarding communities against food safety violations.

SA falls short. DA MP Michelle Clarke highlighted a critical shortage of Environmental Health Practitioners (EHPs) in South Africa. Statistics show SA has only 1 712 EHPs, significantly below the required 6 203 for adequate coverage, translating to just 27.6% of the ideal workforce. Yes, we need the Public Protector to investigate but the real test is the implementation of any adverse findings. And then, the next tier is accountability. Who will be held liable? There seems to be progress in the case involving the six children who died in Naledi, Soweto, as four people were arrested. The suspects allegedly confessed to purchasing an illegal chemical from a mall in Johannesburg and tainting the snacks. Authorities confiscated 1 456g of this chemical during a search recently.

The most vulnerable in society must be protect against food safety violations. Our Constitution places the safety and rights of children as a top priority and that should be the case for every member of society too.