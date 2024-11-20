Editor’s Note: Learners should not bare the brunt of adults’ poor decision-making

Exam time is a very stressful period for learners, parents and teachers alike. So when certain conditions are imposed on learners barring them from writing their exams, one can understand why communities are upset. A letter, by a non-fee paying school in Hout Bay, threatened children that they will not be allowed to write their exams if they do not wear “proper shoes” raised the ire from all quarters.

The letter issued by the acting principal and chairperson of the school governing body was circulated on social media and received a backlash. The letter listed the names of seven children and reads: “Please take note of the following learners ... must have proper school shoes before exams begin, if not, the learner will not be allowed to write exams.” Herein lies the a major concern. Surely senior school management know they need to protect the rights of children and have to consider the impact of naming and shaming children, especially in a society where bullying and child suicide is rife.

Also, each family’s financial position is different and the question remains was this addressed earlier in the year? Why resort to threats with less than one month to go before the completion of the academic year? SA Democratic Teachers’ Union applauded those who exposed the school saying the letter goes against the South African Schools Act and Employment of Educators Act. One would have expected the acting principal and governing body to be well aware of these laws. The Western Cape Education Department also weighed in saying an apology was issued to the parents of the affected learners and that the letter had subsequently been retracted.

The department confirmed that while learners must adhere to the uniform policy in the school’s code of conduct, they cannot be prevented from participating in classroom activities and examinations. While we understand parents in poorer communities cannot afford school fees and school uniforms; the sad reality in our communities is that many of these learners spend weekends walking with branded takkies which cost a fortune. Yes, we cannot be prescriptive on how people spend their money but parents need to prioritise.