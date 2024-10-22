Editor’s Note: Matric is not the sole way to success

As South Africa’s National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams begin, the spotlight often falls on the learners sitting for these crucial tests. Yet, it is imperative to remember that matric results provide a limited snapshot of the entire education system.

Out of the hundreds of thousands of students entering Grade 1 in 2012, only a fraction will sit for these exams due to various challenges such as socio-economic pressures, inadequate support, and the legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic. While Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has assured the country that the Department of Basic Education is ready to manage this year’s NSC exams with the utmost integrity, the focus on these exams often obscures the bigger picture. @DBE_SA Minister @Siviwe_G gave a message of encouragement this morning to the class of 2024 at Soshanguve East Secondary School.



She was monitoring the first day of the NSC exams, joined by Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane. #NSC2024 pic.twitter.com/hcez2mRKyF

— @DBETVNews (@dbetvnews) October 21, 2024 The NSC is an important milestone, but it should not be the sole metric by which we judge the success of 12 years of schooling. This year, more than 727,000 candidates will sit for the exams, but the reality is that many students never reach Grade 12 due to a range of systemic issues. South Africa must stop treating matric as the final and only gateway to success. Many learners who do not sit for these exams may still have promising futures through alternative pathways, including vocational training, entrepreneurship, or technical qualifications.

These alternatives are often undervalued in a society that overemphasizes the importance of a bachelor’s pass. With South Africa’s skills gap, and high unemployment rate, particularly that of the it’s imperative that we change the narrative around the acquisition of skills, and that role played by vocational training institutes. Our education system needs to broaden its focus and provide clearer guidance on multiple career pathways, long before learners reach Grade 12.

By offering comprehensive support and awareness of other opportunities, we can better equip our young people for the future, regardless of whether they finish matric. As we rally behind this year’s matriculants, let us also commit to a broader vision for education that celebrates all forms of learning and success, ensuring that every child has the tools to succeed, not just those who reach the final exam. * Quinton Mtyala, is the Western Cape Regional News Editor.