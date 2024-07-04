Editor’s Note: Social housing should prioritise current tenants

Cape Town faces a critical juncture as the City’s actions force the poor into its hinterlands, transforming areas like Salt River, Woodstock, and the CBD into exclusive enclaves for the wealthy. A decade ago, these areas housed a vibrant mix of residents, but gentrification has displaced many to peripheral areas such as Delft and, worse, Wolverivier. This trend not only erodes the city’s cultural diversity but exacerbates the plight of its most vulnerable citizens.

Recent events in Salt River exemplify this issue. Several families, who have lived in Shelley Road for most of their lives, received notices from the City of Cape Town indicating the possible termination of their leases due to the City’s intention to sell the properties. These residents, many of whom are pensioners, have been thrown into a state of anxiety and despair. For instance, Sheradia Brown, who has lived in her home for nearly 40 years, now faces losing it while caring for her husband battling cancer. Similarly, Joy Mary Adriaan, a 30-year resident, successfully fought against a drastic rent increase from R243 to R5500 in 2019, but now faces displacement. The City’s failure to provide alternative accommodation or to offer these long-term residents the opportunity to buy their homes is a glaring oversight. They have deep roots in their neighbourhoods, with work and schools within walking distance.

Forcing them to relocate would disrupt their lives and support systems, placing undue strain on people who have contributed to the community for decades. The Salt River Residents Association has highlighted the link between these eviction notices and the new 10-storey residential development on Shelley Road. This development appears to be part of a broader strategy by the City to replace long-standing residents with wealthier newcomers, further entrenching socio-economic divides. To address this, Cape Town urgently needs a comprehensive social housing policy that prioritises current tenants. Social housing can provide stability for low-income residents and preserve the city’s diverse cultural fabric.

The City must include affected residents in decision-making processes and offer them a fair chance to remain in their homes. Voters should hold politicians accountable for policies that marginalise the poor and prioritise profit over people. By advocating for inclusive development, we can ensure Cape Town remains a city for all its residents, not just the affluent few. * Quinton Mtyala, is the Western Cape Regional News Editor.