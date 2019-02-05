Katherine Elizabeth Wagner and her husband, Cyril Samual Wagner's last wish was to return back to District Six after they were forcibly removed almost 52 years ago under apartheid laws. Photographer: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

It’s been more than half a century since the residents of District Six were told they no longer belonged there because of the colour of their skin. Since then, they have been longing to return home. One of them, Katherine Wagner, passed away on Sunday. She was 94 years old. She lived in Elsies River. But her heart remained in Hanover Street.

She and her husband Cyril had been together for 74 years. The couple had longed to return to their home in District Six but sadly, some time between 1995 and 1998 their claim was lost, and had to be refiled in 2000. They waited another 19 years until Katherine could wait no longer.

Families who had been forcibly removed from District Six because it had been declared “whites only” were moved to various areas on the Cape Flats. Uprooted from their families, neighbours and social circles, they were forced to settle on the sandy, windy plains that would become Hanover Park, Bonteheuwel, Manenberg and Heideveld. It was a community divided.

But, they adapted, put down roots, created the tapestry of their new environments, weaving a new life for themselves on the loom of adversity.

Home, as they say, is where the heart is.

But how do you build a home when your heart is somewhere else?

The residents of District Six have been waiting long enough - either to return, or to receive some kind of meaningful restitution for their pain and loss.

Must they, like Aunty Katherine, die waiting?

* Lance Witten is the live editor for the Cape Argus.

