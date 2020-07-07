Education system should embrace tech - it opens world of opportunity

As the debate rages throughout the world about whether schools should be kept open or remain closed, there is another debate going on in light of the coronavirus crisis. How do governments across the world make the internet easily accessible to all pupils, teachers and non-teaching staff? The coronavirus has highlighted the glaring inequalities in education worldwide, especially in South Africa. Quite rightly, the poor have been vociferous in the media, highlighting these gross inequalities. On the one hand, the government is adamant that all learners will be back in school in early August.

Minister Angie Motshekga and MEC Debbie Schafer have been vociferous about all learners returning to school, whether the virus is reaching its peak or stabilising. Communities across the country, especially the poorer ones, are mobilising against this kragdadige (forceful) attitude of the authorities.

The sentiment that Schafer and Motshekga are unable to lead schools through the crisis is gathering momentum.

Now the world is moving ahead in the form of electronic learning. Depending on their financial situation, some schools have invested in computers and programmes that can assist teaching and learning.

In the Western Cape, we had the Khanya Project from the early 2000s spearheaded by Helen Zille.

It was very successful in getting computers into the schools of the poor.

Unfortunately, as with many successful educational projects in South Africa, the Western Cape government stopped this project because it said it could no longer afford it.

There is no doubt that all learners in the country should have free access to the internet in order for them to be able to use the available computer applications.

As a young teacher in the early 1980s, I familiarised myself with the first computers (Commodore 64) brought out in schools. Subsequently, through the decades, I have tried to keep up with the latest computer technology to assist me in my teaching.

There are always people out there willing to help you gain computer skills.

I can mention the names of such persons - Carin Matz (a maths teacher), Adnaan Ederies (a maths teacher and deputy principal), Naim Ismail (a maths teacher) and recently, a young teacher, Matthew Prins. They taught thousands of learners and teachers how to integrate the use of the computer into their teaching.

I have a very simple view on the use of computer technology in the classroom. When taught successfully, many teachers and learners will be able to make the computers do the work for them.

Then there will be teachers and learners who will be able to write computer programmes, a skill that also can be learnt by people interested in it.

I recently spoke to Prins, whom I consider to be a guru in the field of computer technology.

He recommends the following electronic applications for use in the classroom:

* Google (Classroom and Meet) - a programme I use regularly

* Microsoft Teams (Education Edition)

* Edmodo

* Moodle

* WhatsApp

* Zoom is an application that I have also found useful.

It is my opinion that teaching can never do without the presence of a teacher in the classroom, as many learners are finding out for themselves during their stay at home.

However, learning at home can proceed during this crisis in education brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

I was under the impression that a pandemic is measured by the numbers of people affected by an illness.

It was pointed out to me by a cardiologist in Port Elizabeth that a pandemic, in medical terms, is a disease that is found worldwide at a particular time.

One learns all the time. Never be afraid of new technologies.

* Brian Isaacs obtained a BSc (UWC) in 1975, a Secondary Teacher’s Diploma in 1976, BEd (UWC) in 1981, and MEd (UWC) in 1992. He is a former matriculant, teacher and principal at South Peninsula High School.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus

