Having open and honest discussions about your body, sex and consent can give young adults the power to call out violations and report them.

”, calls for a diverse, multidimensional, integrated and holistic approach to sexual and reproductive health education to address the complex relationship between socio-economic status, patriarchy, gender-based violence and sexual behaviour.

The request for a holistic approach calls upon society to give truthful input and to consider all possibilities.

Religious advice is often marginalised to create purely secular viewpoints. This undermines the core values of children and communities.

It then makes positive change difficult. The socio-economic-educational dilemmas are visible results of oppressive academic prejudice that favours materialist-secularist exposures at the expense of the family values.

One of the core strategies of western education is to place religion under culture in order to marginalise religious strengths. Culture is an outcome of religious beliefs and not the other way around. To marginalise a child’s beliefs in favour of the secular world view is oppressive.

The secular school “belief/religion” is materialistic, observable scientific research, based on left-lobe critical evaluation.

Present holistic research proves that scientific results are influenced by the presence of the observer’s personal vibrations that affect the electromagnetic space fields, influencing the object of research, thus affecting scientific results, making it questionable for absolutist acceptance - especially in social sciences such as pedagogy, sociology, psychology, philosophy, anthropology etc.

Prescriptive curriculum and assessments often force anti-religious doctrines on to new minds in schools.

The legal backing of homosexuality, now called “non-binary youth” and “non-cisgenders”, drives new alienation barriers into the youth, in the name of democracy. To confuse society, new terms are introduced.

Male dominance in schools is sub-consciously perpetuated through school uniforms. Girls are forced to wear ties, male blazers and boys’ school pants and sexually designed school summer dresses, “that cannot be too long”. Terms used in education have no female special status, but only male genders - teacher, principal, director.

To combat gender violence at schools, one must critically look at all terminologies, concepts, definitions, structural icons, design features, curriculum content, textbooks and educational titling that encourages male dominance, sexist competition, militarism and religious devaluation.

Heterosexual marriages from all religious and spiritual persuasions need inclusion in school learning, because that is the essence of nation building.

Other forms of sexual education, while marginalising the religious-marital-sexual knowledge, undermine familial-social-heritage-safety, opening the doors for male-sexual violence against girls at schools.

Research shows that young males cannot be inactive for long in a classroom without being creatively involved, which somewhat explains the disruptive behaviour of some pupils. I found that they are often victims of “the absent father-syndrome” and that there is a lack of religious/ spiritual awareness. When I creatively filled those two vacuums, their transformation was quickly visible.

* Dr Mogamat Faadiel Arnold is the Director of the ICRA Comprehensive School home-based tutorship service and a local & international education consultant.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.