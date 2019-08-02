Today we call it “fake news” - where rogue scientists and psychologists use internet profiling to target fence-sitters to switch the vote in favour of a certain party/product that will ensure large profits.

This can only be done to people who have been ill-educated.

The most destructive Astroturf educational paradigm that wrecked Western societies, aimed at reducing the self-sufficiency of indigenous societies, was the introduction of the Western construct, “adolescence - the 9-year no man’s land of youth”.

This “science” demonised the indigenous wisdom of teenage marriages. After short initiation ceremonies, these young married couples, with their elders, sustain their communities. Western Graded Schooling was introduced to destabilise indigenous cultures and drive wedges between children, youth and adults, isolating them into dependency groups for targeted consumerism of the mass- produced products of business.

Schooling makes young people lose their survival skills, isolates each young person, makes them dependent on “authorities” and drops their parents into huge debt. This is modern slavery clothed as “progress”.

City folk are sold the idea that indigenous cultures without schooling, are “backward”. It makes the general public believe the “fake news from accredited sources”.

The subtlety of this Astroturf was created for the manipulation of minds to steal indigenous natural resources and drive communities into the cities for survival.

The UN 2030 Agenda 21 for Sustainable Development aims to urbanise all and clear the rural areas to create city-dependent masses, controlled through power grids and water supplies.

While they drive the masses into schools, the elite invest heavily in robotics that reduce manual labour.

Frustrated unemployed youth become state soldiers, policemen and private security guards to protect the assets of the rich from the masses of unemployed school-leavers.

This information should not scare us; it just informs us to plan well and turn our country into one free from controlled education, to a land of Learn and Earn to ensure decent marriages of our young adults so that they can help the economy grow.

Adolescence is not a psychological developmental stage. It is a created false condition, supported by “research” that fools people into accepting schools.

The extended school and university years and the socially accepted extension of marital age, “after your studies”, create stresses caused by inhibition of legitimate sexual attraction, driving the pharmaceutical, medical, ammunition and fashion company profits to soaring heights and societies into a spiralling abyss.

“One must first break society before you can build a new one” (The Great Hack - Netflix). Conventional schools were designed to alienate the child from his/her parents, family, community, religious values and his/her personal identity, to impose on the child a new, individualist-materialist world view.

The adolescent no man’s land is then achieved, which, combined with structural unemployment, will leave the youth vulnerable to the exploits of any adult/group. Adolescence is actually a Western cultural disease.

It will be difficult to accept adolescence as Astroturf. To help us understand, let us consider that there are still indigenous communities that live and sustainably thrive, who have not yet met the diseases of the West.

They do not have the ills we suffer. So the question is: “Who is backward - the citizen or the indigenous - the independent or the dependent?” Identification of the underlying reasons for our school and youth issues will allow us a new window to plan qualitative change.

* Dr Mogamat Faadiel Arnold is the Director of the ICRA Comprehensive School home-based tutorship service and a local & international education consultant.

